THE SON OF Limerick woman Carrie Mullane, who was found dead in Co Fermanagh earlier this month, has told her funeral service that she was “far too good for this world”.

The 39-year-old mother of four had been reported missing from Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, in October.

Her body was recovered from Lough Erne on 9 November. The PSNI suspect that she was murdered.

Mourners attending the service at Corpus Christi Church in Ms Mullane’s hometown of Moyross in Limerick, wore purple ties, and purple and white flowers with “mam” and “friend” were displayed.

Ms Mullane’s son, Jayden Mullane, thanked those in attendance, saying his mother “would be happy with how many people are here for her today”.

“But one thing we all know: Carrie wouldn’t want to be mourned, she’d want to be celebrated, like the loving, fun, messing person that she was,” he said.

We didn’t have a lot. We always had each other, and that was enough for us.

“We were always having a laugh and having a joke, but you could never take anything serious with Carrie, but we wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.

“You always loved a good party, and I’m certain you’re up there having a party now.”

Carrie Mullane (Noonan). PA PA

Jayden Mullane pledged to “look after” his three siblings for his mother.

“You were far too good for this world, and I’ve never been so proud to call Carrie Mullane my mother,” he said.

“I’ll cherish our memories forever. I love you so much, mam, and it’s not goodbye until I see you later until I get there.”

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Father Pat Hogan paid tribute to Ms Mullane’s family, saying “waiting is never easy”.

“Waiting for her to make contact, waiting for her to be found, waiting for her body to be found, and waiting for her to be brought home,” he said.

He added: “When somebody dies like Carrie died we maybe wonder, ‘did she do this, did she do that?’, or maybe poke into her Facebook pages and say, ‘what did she do to bring it upon herself?’

“And loud and clear, we say, Carrie did nothing wrong. She was innocent. She did nothing to deserve what happened to her.”

The coffin of Carrie Mullane arriving at Corpus Christi Church. Alamy Alamy

Fr Hogan said that in preparing for the mass, Ms Mullane’s family had asked him not to forget “all the other victims of violence and tragedy throughout the country”.

In his homily the priest made a comparison to the Road Safety Authority which tracks road deaths, and questioned if there should be a body “to count the number of people who die by violence in our country every year”.

“Say they constantly remind us of the horror of violence, and how it impacts on people, and it impacts on communities like ourselves today,” he said.

“And if we actually have some body of people out there who say we need to create a safer society where people are free to move and not be attacked, not be abused, and not what happened to Carrie.

“And it means that our elderly are not attacked at home, which has happened recently, died in their own bed being attacked; where children are not set alight, on fire in the middle of the night in their own homes with their parents; and women are safer and not attacked around the country, and maybe it is time maybe to remember them.”

He added: “We can’t leave Carrie’s story, we can’t leave all the children who died burning in their beds just pass by and say ‘we forget’.

“We need maybe to count up their names, we need to remember their stories and say we can’t have this happening in our society, in our country, we want it safer for everybody.”

Three people have appeared in court as part of the ongoing PSNI investigation into Ms Mullane’s disappearance and murder.