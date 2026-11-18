A CORK MAN indicted by US authorities for breaking into and destroying a US Air National Guard C-130 Hercules aircraft parked at Shannon Airport also faces a new charge from gardaí concerning the same incident.

On Tuesday, the FBI and US Attorney for the Southern District of New York announced charges against Dáithí Ó Corráin (48) of Blarney Street, Cork, for allegedly breaking into and destroying the aircraft, valued at an estimated $60m (€54.6 million), parked at Shannon Airport on 11 April this year.

Already, Ó Corráin has appeared before Ennis District Court a number of times concerning charges arising from the incident and appeared most recently in court on Wednesday, 4 November to face a new charge.

In the new charge, Ó Corráin is charged with interfering with “a thing provided for the operation, management and safety of Shannon Airport”, namely by entering Airside and taxiway 11 of Shannon Airport and causing its closure on 11 April.

The charge is contrary to Section 47 of the Air Navigation and Transport (Amendment) Act 1998.

Det Garda Paul Coleman of Shannon Garda Station gave evidence of the arrest, charge and caution of Ó Corráin before court.

Sgt John Burke told the court that Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) directions are now available, and he said that arising from the DPP directions the new charge against Ó Corráin replaces a trespass charge that was previously brought against him.

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Burke said that the DPP has directed trial on indictment to the Circuit Court and the matter can be adjourned for a Book of Evidence to be drawn up.

Burke said that “it is quite a substantial Book of Evidence and I have spoken with solicitor for Mr Ó Corráin, Stiofán Fitzpatrick and the matter can be adjourned to a date in January and that would exceed the 42 days for the preparation of a Book of Evidence”.

Fitzpatrick said that there was consent for the period to prepare the Book of Evidence to exceed the 42 days.

Judge Adrian Harris remanded Ó Corráin on continuing bail to reappear before Ennis District Court on 13 January for the Book of Evidence.

Judge Harris granted legal aid to Fitzpatrick to represent Ó Corráin on the new charge.

In the case, Ó Corráin is also charged with on 11 April the criminal damage to Hercules C 130 Aircraft ‘St Joseph’, belonging to Missouri National Air Guard, department. of the Airforce, United States of America, contrary to Section 2(1) Criminal Damage Act, 1991.

Ó Corráin is also charged with criminal damage to the perimeter fence at Shannon Airport on the same date, which is also contrary to Section 2 (1) Criminal Damage Act 1991.

Ó Corráin was initially refused bail in the district court after garda objections but subsequently secured High Court bail after spending a period in custody on remand.