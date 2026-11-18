NORTHERN IRISH ACTOR Jamie Dornan first broke out in a major way on our screens in the series The Fall, where he played a creepy murderer.

He’s played a lot of different characters since then, and his latest role is as a career criminal in the Apple TV series 12 12 12. He stars alongside Anthony Mackie, who plays a disgraced FBI agent. Every episode of the series unfolds across the three timelines of a heist, from planning it to the weeks after it takes place.

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But how much do you know about Jamie Dornan? Put it to the test in this week’s Best of the Box quiz.

Jamie Dornan in Heart of Stone Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo