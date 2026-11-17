TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to lightweight boxer Lee Reeves, who has died after being injured in a fight in August.

The 31-year-old Limerick native suffered a knockout in the last round of a match in the 3Arena.

His friend and former coach Jonathan O’Brien said Reeves “fought hard till the end”.

“Goodbye son, sleep tight, you fought so hard til the end. We love you so much, rest in peace with your mam and brother waiting at the heavenly gates,” he said in a Facebook post.

A statement from Reeves’ promoter Queensberry described him as an “inspiration to his community”.

“Lee was an immensely talented boxer, as well as a true role model and inspiration to his community.

“Our deepest condolences to Lee’s family, friends and all those who loved him.

“We ask that their privacy be respected at this incredibly difficult time.”

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This is heartbreaking news. Lee was a fine young man and a credit to the sport. He will be sorely missed, and my thoughts and prayers are with his family and all who loved him. — Frank Warren (@FrankWarren) November 17, 2026

Queensberry founder Frank Warren said the news of Reeves’ death is heartbreaking.

“Lee was a fine young man and a credit to the sport. He will be sorely missed, and my thoughts and prayers are with his family and all who loved him,” he wrote in a post on X.

Reeves was up against Kildare’s Gary Cully when he sustained his last-round injury on 1 August.

In a post on Instagram on Monday night, Cully said he was always “impressed by his fights and his flashy gear”.

“What a character and a gent. It’s never been nothing [but] love between us champ can’t really believe I’m writing this but RIP brother.”

In his boxing career, Reeves fought 18 professional bouts, winning 16.

Lee Eaton, head of boxing at Queensberry, said Reeves is “a top lad” who has “done so much for his community”.