Are you or someone you know taking time off to play Grand Theft Auto VI? Tell us more

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AFTER YEARS OF fans waiting and wondering if it might never happen, Grand Theft Auto VI finally releases this week.
The Rockstar project comes 13 years after GTA V and will be playable from midnight on Thursday.
In the lead-up to its release there’s been lots of anecdotal talk about excited fans booking days off work to play the game, and even some who might take a cheeky sick day on Thursday or Friday.
College students might choose to skip class, or maybe you’re a parent whose child is begging for the day off school to test out the game.
With all of this in mind, we want to hear from readers who have booked days off or plan to pull a sickie, or parents considering letting your child take the day off.
Please get in touch by emailing answers@thejournal.ie, and keep your response to a maximum of three paragraphs.
Submissions will be used in an article and may be edited for length or clarity.
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