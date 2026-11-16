Ireland will not 'yet' join five EU countries' plan for Rwanda deportation hub

THE TAOISEACH HAS said that Ireland has not “yet” decided whether it will join other EU countries in sending migrants to a deportation centre in Rwanda.

This comes as five EU countries today unveiled a deal to establish a migrant ‘return hub’ in the East African country – the first such facility outside the bloc.

Speaking to reporters today, the Taoiseach said: “We haven’t taken the position in respect of [the Rwanda hub] yet”, adding that “it’s up to every member state to take its own position on it.”

He also said that he thinks the implementation of the EU Pact on Migration and Asylum is “working”, citing a 40% reduction in those seeking asylum over the last year.

Germany, Denmark, Austria, Greece and the Netherlands announced the decision following the European Union’s recent toughening of migration rules.

The scheme will apply to people who have exhausted their legal avenues to stay in the five nations, and may apply to people who cannot be returned to their country of origin – unlike a scrapped British deal that had planned to send people to Rwanda to have their claims processed.

Legal challenges meant the UK deal never took off, and it was eventually junked by the incoming Labour government in 2024.

Nationals of any country are eligible, without exceptions, according to those involved in the plan. Minors are excluded.

NGOs are worried the initiative could ultimately target all asylum seekers – a claim denied by the five countries involved.

The five European countries’ national authorities will be responsible for transferring the rejected asylum seekers to Rwanda. Once there, they will receive Rwandan residence permits, and be placed in a centre – which the five nations say will be open, and without barbed wire.

They confirmed that it is not the same centre previously chosen in the UK deal, but have not divulged details of where the centre is.

“I am pleased that today we have achieved a truly historic paradigm shift in migration policy,” Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker said after a meeting of ministers from the five countries in Vienna today.

Rwandan interior minister Vincent Biruta said the plan would offer “a second chance to people who no longer have the right to remain in the partner country”.

Ahead of the meeting, European Commission spokesman Markus Lammert welcomed the plans, noting that the EU had been “closely following the preparatory work of the five member states for such a return hub”.

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‘Stop EU-Rwanda deal!’

Demonstration outside the Vienna Migration Conference. Alamy Alamy

Around 100 protesters gathered in Vienna on Monday ahead of the meeting, holding placards with slogans such as “Stop EU-Rwanda deal!”

The announcement marks the culmination of an EU push to boost deportations launched in 2024, amid a souring of public opinion on migration.

Migrant arrivals have steadily declined over the past three years, as the bloc struck deals to stem departures with a host of countries in Africa and the Middle East.

But migration has remained a hot-button issue, fuelling far-right electoral gains across the bloc.

Policymakers’ focus has now turned to improving the repatriation system, which currently sees less than 30% of people who are ordered to leave the bloc returned to their country of origin.

An EU reform granting authorities broader detention powers and allowing for the creation of return hubs was approved earlier this year.

Proponents say such centres – which would serve either as the final destination or as transfer centres for those expelled – could facilitate repatriations and act as a deterrent for would-be irregular migrants.

But critics have questioned their effectiveness, pointing to the hurdles faced by similar projects and likening them to “legal black holes” that could see migrants stranded in limbo with little oversight.

The choice of Rwanda has also caused concern, with Human Rights Watch pointing to its “well-established record of repression of dissent, arbitrary detention, ill-treatment in detention” and support for an armed anti-government group in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

Rwanda is among a number of African countries to have received migrants from the United States under a similar, contested US immigration scheme championed by President Donald Trump.

Diplomatic sources say the hub in Rwanda will be initially run as a pilot, hosting about 100 people, with each of the five nations possibly sending around 20 migrants.

It will not be a detention facility, with Kigali inclined to name it a “welcome centre” to underscore the possibility for some migrants to stay and work in the country, a source said.

The United Nations’ International Organisation for Migration (IOM) could play an ancillary role.

The EU Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) warned that any potential arrangement “must fully respect EU law”.

With reporting by AFP