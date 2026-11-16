The rainfall forecast for 8pm.
Weather Forecast

Wind and rain warnings for seven counties as heavy downpours on the way

Localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions are possible, with sleet or snow forecast in Donegal.
7.35am, 16 Nov 2026
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STATUS YELLOW WIND and rain warnings will come into effect for seven counties today, with Met Éireann warning of possible localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions.

Cork, Kerry and Waterford will be under warnings from 1pm until midnight tonight.

Warnings for Galway, Mayo and Sligo will run from 3pm today until 4am on Tuesday, while a warning for Donegal takes effect at 7pm and also lasts until 4am.

Heavy rain and strong, gusty southeasterly winds are forecast across the affected counties, with loose objects and debris potentially displaced.

In Donegal, Met Éireann is forecasting very strong winds and heavy driving rain, with sleet or snow on hills for a time.

Elsewhere, it’s a mostly dry and bright start this morning, with frost and icy patches away from the southwest gradually clearing.

The brighter weather won’t last, though. Cloud will build from the southwest before rain spreads across Munster, Connacht and much of Leinster this afternoon. Ulster is expected to stay dry until after dark.

Temperatures will reach just 4C to 7C in most areas, with milder conditions in the southwest.

Rain and strong winds will reach Ulster this evening, bringing some wintry falls on hills.

Elsewhere, the rain will become more showery overnight and winds will ease, with temperatures generally falling to between 2C and 7C.

Tuesday will bring sunny spells and scattered showers, with more frequent and heavier showers arriving from the southwest later.

The outlook remains unsettled, although drier weather is expected later in the week.

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