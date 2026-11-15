Waves coimg over the wall in front of cars at Sandymount, Dublin, as Storm Bram arrives in Ireland in December 2025. Eamonn Farrell
Quiz

Quiz: How much do you know about storms?

Storm season is upon us.
10.01pm, 15 Nov 2026
12

STORM SEASON IS upon us, and it’s time to shut the curtains, put on a woolly jumper, and light the fire. 

Storm Austen and Storm Boelo have already passed through, with more on the horizon as winter sets in.

Ireland has had more than its fair share of storms throughout the years, but how good is your memory, and how much do you know about them?

It’s time to see if your knowledge can weather the storm…

Which of the below names is NOT on the list of storm names for the 2026/2027 season?
Rollingnews.ie
Dano
Gwendolyn

Olaf
Vecna
Which date does the storm naming season elapse each year?
Rollingnews.ie
31 March
30 April

31 July
31 August
In 1839, a huge storm hit Ireland. Seventy years later, memories of this event were used to verify the ages of applicants for the new state pension. What was the name of this storm?
Alamy
The Night of the Big Wind
The Night of the Great Storm

The Day of the Great Storm
The Day of the Big Wind
Storm Éowyn (January 2025) broke a gust record set in 1945. Where was the old record set?
Alamy
Shannon Airport, Co Clare
Valentia Observatory, Co Kerry

Dublin Airport
Foynes, Co Limerick
In which year did Ireland begin naming storms?
Alamy
2014
2015

2011
2012
Which letters are left out of the storm-name alphabet?
Alamy
V, W, X, Y, Z
Q, X, Z

Q, U, X, Y, Z
J, Q, X
Before it reached Ireland, what was Storm Ophelia?
Alamy
A hurricane
A tornado

An area of low pressure
A nor'easter
During Storm Éowyn, two weather stations (Mace Head and Malin Head) reached which force on the Beaufort scale?
Rollingnews.ie
Force 9
Force 8

Force 10
Force 12
Which country's weather service was the most recent one to join the joint storm-naming project?
Rollingnews.ie
UK Met Office
The Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI)

Météo-France
KNMI (The Netherlands)
Which football club had its roof badly damaged by Storm Ophelia in October 2017?
Rollingnews.ie
Cork's Turner Cross
Galway's Eamonn Deacy Park

Dublin's Croke Park
Sligo's The Showgrounds
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Turtle-y awful
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What are ewe doing? Baaaad
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Clever cat
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Fin-flipping tastic
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Top dog
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