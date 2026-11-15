Quiz: How much do you know about storms?

STORM SEASON IS upon us, and it’s time to shut the curtains, put on a woolly jumper, and light the fire.

Storm Austen and Storm Boelo have already passed through, with more on the horizon as winter sets in.

Advertisement

Ireland has had more than its fair share of storms throughout the years, but how good is your memory, and how much do you know about them?

It’s time to see if your knowledge can weather the storm…