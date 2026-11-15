Zelenskyy urges US and Musk to lift Starlink restrictions and be on 'right side of history'

RESTRICTIONS ON UKRAINE’S Starshield satellite communications system are hindering its ability to intercept Russian drones, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

Zelenskyy warned on Sunday that limitations on the system, operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, could weaken defences around Ukraine’s energy infrastructure ahead of the winter months when Moscow has repeatedly targeted the power grid.

Ukraine’s interceptor drones continue to lose contact with their operators when flying faster than 161 kph (100 mph) along the front line and over Russian-occupied territory, leaving them unable to catch Russian Shahed drones, Zelenskyy said.

“We are counting on these restrictions to be lifted,” he wrote on social media.

“The protection of lives and Ukrainian energy infrastructure before winter depends on this.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defence, and the President’s Office have been instructed to work closely with the American side and SpaceX.

“It is important to be on the right side of history. We need to help Ukraine.”

Zelenskyy questioned on Saturday whether the problem was technical, saying the restrictions appeared to have been imposed by SpaceX despite earlier assurances from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Starshield was more under US government control.

People go about their day in central Lviv, Ukraine (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Meanwhile, a Russian strike on Chornomorsk, a port city in Ukraine’s Odesa region, injured six people and damaged energy infrastructure, regional head Oleh Kiper said on Sunday on Telegram.

The blast and falling debris also damaged a gas pipeline and nearby residential buildings, while two parked cars caught fire.

The strike hit a facility operated by Dtek Odesa Electric Networks, temporarily leaving about 41,000 customers without power, Kiper said.

Overnight Russian airstrikes on the south-eastern city of Zaporizhzhia injured another six people, including a two-year-old boy, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said on Sunday.

Russia launched more than 2,300 drones, 1,590 guided aerial bombs and 15 missiles of various types against Ukraine over the past week, Zelenskyy said.

Ukrainian drone strikes damaged two electrical substations in Russia’s Rostov region, killing a chief engineer, governor Yuri Slyusar said on Sunday.

Four people were injured when drone debris fell on their cars, Slyusar wrote on social media.

A fifth person was wounded when debris struck a “production facility” in the village of Troitskoye, he said.

Ukrainian forces also targeted Russia’s Tatarstan region, officials said.

Advertisement

Energy workers clear rubble from a production hall destroyed in a Russian airstrike at a Dtek power plant in Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Radmir Belyaev, mayor of Nizhnekamsk, the region’s third-largest city, said a “large-scale and prolonged attack” damaged its industrial zone.

Six people were injured, and heating and hot water supplies were disrupted in parts of the city, he said.

Ukraine’s General Staff said it had hit two sites in Nizhnekamsk: Nizhnekamskneftekhim, one of the largest petrochemical complexes in Europe, and a production site operated by petrochemical company Sibur.

An oil refinery in the area was also hit, it said.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said its forces shot down 533 Ukrainian drones overnight across 13 Russian regions, the Russian-annexed Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, and the Black and Azov seas.

Romanian Prime Minister Luca Niculescu said on Sunday that three commercial vessels in the Black Sea were struck by drones overnight, the latest in a string of attacks that have raised fears of the war spilling over into Nato territory.

“Once again, maritime security in the Black Sea has been threatened,” Niculescu wrote on X.

Romania’s Ministry of National Defence said a Greek-flagged oil tanker was struck by a drone, sparking a fire that was extinguished by the crew.

Rescue workers carry an injured person on a stretcher from the rubble of a house destroyed in a Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia (Ukrainian Emergency Service/AP)

Two more ships were later struck by drones, and their crews also extinguished fires onboard, the ministry said.

No casualties were reported and the ministry did not state the origin of the drones.

“These incidents are unacceptable and constitute a violation of international law,” Niculescu said, adding that they “reflect the deteriorating security situation caused by Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine”.

Last month, a string of cargo ships and tankers were struck by aerial or naval drones near the Bulgarian and Romanian coastlines.

At least 30 sailors on commercial ships were confirmed dead or reported missing.

“We will continue to take all necessary measures, alongside our allies, to strengthen security in the Black Sea,” Niculescu added.

“This remains a key priority for the government, in close cooperation with our regional partners and Nato.”

Estonia’s government said on Sunday it would close all border crossings with Russia from December 1, after the Baltic country’s prime minister accused Moscow of attempting to sabotage an Estonian drone company a day earlier.

The government said an attempted attack had been carried out early on Saturday against Threod Systems in Viimsi, north of the capital Tallinn, “with the aim of causing an explosion and setting the building on fire”.

“If Russia continues its hybrid operations in Estonia, and we know that Russian intelligence services exploit border crossings to exert influence over people, we must be prepared to reduce the risks we face,” prime minister Kristen Michal said in a statement.

“Closing the border would reduce the threat to people in Estonia and send a clear message that attacks on Estonia’s defence industry and defence capabilities are unacceptable,” Michal added.

National broadcaster ERR reported on Sunday that eight Latvian nationals have been detained after the attempted break-in.