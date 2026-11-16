Taoiseach 'very concerned' about recording of HSE and CUH meeting

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has strongly criticised the recording of a meeting between leadership at the Health Service Executive (HSE) and Cork University Hospital (CUH), telling reporters today he was “deeply concerned” by the issue.

He said issues that exist in relation to staffing and patient safety at the hospital will not be solved by “megaphone engagement”.

Yesterday, the chief executive of the HSE, Anne O’Connor, told RTÉ Radio 1 that staff at CUH are “fearful” of going to meetings because they might be recorded.

She referred to a meeting three months ago which she claimed was “illegally recorded”.

O’Connor made the comments as controversy continues to grow around the hospital.

The controversy was sparked back in August when CUH CEO, Jennifer Kearney, warned the HSE, in a letter leaked to the media, that a shortfall of around 1,000 staff means the hospital would not be safe going into winter.

Yesterday, O’Connor was asked about a meeting in August between HSE South West regional executive officer Andy Phillips and senior figures at CUH.

The Irish Times reported earlier this month that according to official minutes of the meeting, Phillips told Kearney that he had been instructed by the offices of the Taoiseach and Minister for Health “to have some very specific conversations with [Kearney]”, following the letter she had written.

Phillips initially denied making the remarks, however, he later apologised “unreservedly” after a recording emerged of the meeting, which was reported to have contained the comments.

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Before the recording was made available, Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Dáil that neither he nor his department had given any direction to Phillips.

Martin went on to question the accuracy of the minutes of the meeting.

The recording of the meeting, subsequently obtained by the Irish Times, showed that the minutes were correct.

O’Connor told RTÉ yesterday that Phillips made the remarks in a “fit of frustration”.

Asked today about the meeting being recorded, and O’Connor’s comments about staff being “fearful” that they may be recorded without their knowledge, the Taoiseach said:

“I would be very concerned about it because my understanding is not everybody knew they were being recorded. It’s no way, in my view, to conduct conversations and discussions.

“It’s not a great sign, to be frank. And I do not believe in the necessity to record management meetings of that kind or meetings between the HSE regional group and the acute hospital group.”

He added that it is “symptomatic of problems” of the issues.

“And I think that needs to be resolved,” he said.

He urged those involved in the dispute to engage in a “constructive and sensible way”.

As of Friday, 45 people were waiting for beds at CUH – the third-highest number of people after University Hospital Limerick and University Hospital Galway.