SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS are leaving up scam content which breaks their own rules, despite the content being reported, a Dublin-based appeals body has found.

Appeals Centre Europe, a social media appeals body, found that from April to September 2026, people and organisations across the EU sent more eligible disputes related to fraud and scams than any other area.

The centre hears disputes from social media users in Ireland and across the EU on issues such as account suspensions and the removal of content.

In its latest transparency report, from October 2025 to September 2026, it found the majority (62%) of eligible disputes from Ireland challenged account suspensions, with Facebook being the platform which received the most eligible disputes.

It received around 770 disputes from people and organisations in Ireland challenging decisions by social media platforms.

Around 280 of these disputes were determined to be eligible and sent them to the platform.

In its report, the centre said that of the 1,000 cases where platforms left up potential fraud and scam content after it was reported as violating, it found the content violated their rules 86% of the time.

They said that AI-generated scams are making it harder for people to tell real from fake.

Some of the fraud and scams included an AI-generated “romance scam” video on TikTok, showing a woman who says she is looking for a committed relationship, with the goal of getting people to send money.

A Facebook video where an AI-generated deepfake of an economic expert from Moldova promises viewers a 2,000% return on their investment and a YouTube video about cryptocurrency telling people to copy ChatGPT code using the link in the caption, likely giving the scammer access to their crypto account, also featured.

So far, the centre has received more than 65,000 disputes in total from people and organisations across the EU.

It received 43,000 of these disputes during the period covered by this report, with an average of one dispute every 12 minutes.

“We initially assessed more than 19,600 of these as eligible and reached out to the platform,” the report said.

“We received the most eligible disputes from France, followed by Belgium and Spain.

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“To accommodate this increase in disputes, our case review team in Dublin has doubled in the last three months.

“Between October 2025 and September 2026, we issued decisions on more than 16,800 disputes.

“In the nearly 5,000 decisions where we were able to review the content, we disagreed with the platform 74% of the time, an increase of 15% compared to the last transparency report.

“We were most likely to overturn decisions by YouTube (overturning 93% of their decisions), followed by TikTok (77%), Instagram (75%) and Facebook (67%).”

Examples of decisions where the centre disagreed with platforms included an Instagram account banned under Meta’s rules on counterfeiting, which appeared to be a real shop in Italy selling authentic goods.

Another decision was a video on the YouTube page of Golden Dawn, which should have been removed under its rules on criminal organisations.

A TikTok video claimed the Valencia flash floods were caused by climate engineering, but the video should have been restricted under TikTok’s rules on misinformation.

In 10,000 decisions, mainly related to account suspensions, it did not receive the content from the platform and made a procedural decision in favour of the user.

In a further 1,950 decisions, it determined, based on the platform’s response, that the case fell outside the scope of article 21 of the EU’s Digital Services Act and made a procedural decision in favour of the platform.

There has been some progress in platforms sharing content related to account suspensions, with the number of decisions it made after receiving the content increasing from around 10 in May 2026 to nearly 100 in September.

However, in the vast majority of cases, platforms are still not sharing the content that led to the suspension. As a result, many people are not getting the independent review they are entitled to.

This was most pronounced with Google, where despite requesting more than 850 pieces of content between October 2025 and September 2026, only received two pieces of content.

Thomas Hughes, chief executive of Appeals Centre Europe, said: “From stealing people’s savings to impacting their mental health, scams destroy lives.

“As we mark International Fraud Awareness Week, social media should not be a safe haven for scammers.

“People using social media must have the option to challenge platforms when they fail to enforce their own rules on fraud and scams.

“If you’re in the EU and you see a scam, then challenge it by reporting it to the platform and then submitting a dispute at appealscentre.eu.”