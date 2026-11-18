Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago
IS THE SLICE shop the latest recession indicator? Reheated pizza slices, queued 15 minutes for, served on paper plates and scoffed on a kerb?
Is this a sign we’re all feeling the pinch? Too broke to go out for dinner, so the premium pizza slice for €6 or €7 has come to represent an affordable, attainable luxury that’s satisfying, delicious and worthy of the queue.
Or have we just collectively agreed that, when it comes to pizza, the single slice is actually superior to the whole pie?
While Dublin 2 is fast morphing into Williamsburg-on-Liffey with pizza joints punctuating its streets, it’s not just a Jackeen thing: slice shops are cropping up right around the country — and surprisingly Belfast might be the most Brooklyn-coded of them all.
Eugene and Ronan Greaney, AKA The Dough Bros, played the long game when it came to pizza domination. First, a six-month research trip, then a year-long roving food truck, then a two-year pop-up on Galway’s Abbeygate Street before finally finding a permanent home on Middle Street. They grew the menu, team and customer base gradually, then built an at-home pizza kit business, delivering nationwide, before later supplying their bases to supermarkets. The Brothers Greaney know all about ‘slowly, slowly, catchy monkey’.
But success didn’t stop there. What next? A sibling. They opened their New York-inspired slice shop, Lil’ Bros, right off Eyre Square, with its big, bold typography and retro-style green and white-striped awning that feels like the closest thing to Brooklyn this side of Bóthar na dTreabh.
The menu uses Irish Sabanero cheese, Wooded Pig pepperoni from the Boyne Valley, local Noel’s Hot Honey, and their drinks list has similar provenance: their own IPA and lager, brewed by The White Hag Brewery in Sligo, McDaid’s Football Special from Donegal, and organic kombucha from Claregalway-based All About.
Peter Thompson changed the game when he turned a pizza obsession into a career by opening his makeshift slice shop in the unlikely corner unit of East Belfast’s Portview Trade Centre in 2021. He’s a pizza rule breaker, flouting convention – hence the name – with an ever-evolving range of Stateside-inspired pizza experiments with local Northern Irish ingredients, and has amassed an incredible following and international recognition.
The line-up is regularly changing, so expect anything from tavern slices to rectangular Detroit-style pans, heavily charred and thin New Haven-style pies to classic New York slices. Earlier this year the shop moved from East Belfast to the Cathedral Quarter, in a smaller but custom-designed site at 68 Donegall Street. Flout! has to be a contender for the best pizza on the entire island.
This is cheating a bit for this list, as Ciaran McGonagle’s Roman-inspired MANI is very much Dublin born, bred and buttered, but MANI’s ongoing residency at Kildare Village is a stallion addition to the Thoroughbred County. While you drop a small mortgage at Moncler, Mulberry and Maje, you can grab a fresh slice from MANI’s forest green Citroën food truck, tucker between The North Face and Under Armour in a covered corner of the outlet mall.
After years managing restaurants and running an events company, McGonagle high-tailed it to Ballymaloe to retrain as a chef, caught the bug for sourdough and then went on a mission to Italy to research his concept: pizza al taglio, the Roman tradition of large rectangular pans of pizza, cut to order, and heavily influenced by pizza cognoscente Gabriele Bonci.
While toppings crown a pizza, the dough is the crucial foundation, and with a high hydration and long fermentation this Roman-style dough is bubbly and chewy like focaccia and shatteringly crisp when baked. The Carbonara is the signature, the Margherita is mega — McGonagle is adamant that a pizza place lives and dies by its Margherita — but don’t sleep on the mushroom, potato or aubergine slices, either.
Another Belfast banger, Marty Duggan’s foray into pizza started as a lockdown project and then he made a name for himself as ‘The Pi Guy’, slinging slices for a few years at Trademarket container food market on Belfast’s Dublin Road.
When it closed in 2024 he teased that the story was still unfolding and just under a year later he opened the doors to his neighbourhood slice shop Charlie’s. Named after both his and his business partner’s sons, and located in the very neighbourhood he lives in, Charlie’s is in a ground floor corner unit of the Curzon Building on the bustling Ormeau Road.
The slices are gigantic and generously topped. Where Flout! is experimental, the Charlie’s menu is more neighbourhood-focused and accessible, so marinara, plain cheese, spicy or sweet pepperoni are crowd-pleasers and easy decisions, but then there are novel specials and curious little experiments, like Irish Stew and Potato Katsu pies.
Elio Tavolieri comes from a pizza pedigree, as his family have run pizzerias around Cork for over 30 years. He and his brother opened La Tana on Barrack Street in 2011 and later Palmento in Douglas, which specialised in Neapolitan pizza though it just closed this month after 12 years in business.
Frankie’s is Elio’s own New York-style slice shop, with thin, hand-stretched, crisp bases you can fold and bold toppings like buffalo chicken, ‘Nduja and jalapeño, confit garlic and crispy onions. After its original perch on the South Mall closed in mid-2025, Frankie’s has found a happy new home in the bustling Marina Market, a few minutes’ walk from the city centre.
Patrick Hanlon is an Irish food, travel and culture journalist, and is one half of the award-winning duo GastroGays. He is the author of a new food column, The Feeder’s Digest at TheJournal.ie. More on Instagram.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
have your say