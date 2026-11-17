THE RATE OF cervical cancer in Ireland has continued to fall, according to a new HSE report published today.

The average annual rate was 10.2 new cases per 100,000 women between 2022 and 2024, down from 11 in the overlapping three-year period of 2021–2023.

The HSE said Ireland remains on track to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health problem by 2040, provided vaccination, screening and treatment services are sustained.

Elimination does not mean no cases. The World Health Organization defines it as fewer than four new cases per 100,000 women annually.

Using the WHO’s population standard, which adjusts for age differently from the headline Irish figures, Ireland’s rate was 7.5 cases per 100,000 women in 2024.

The HSE published its second annual progress report on Ireland’s Cervical Cancer Elimination Action Plan to mark World Cervical Cancer Elimination Day.

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It found that around three-quarters of eligible women had been screened within the five years to the end of 2024.

Almost 97% of women diagnosed with cervical cancer between 2018 and 2022 received treatment within a year.

However, HPV vaccination coverage remains below the WHO target of 90% of girls vaccinated by age 15. In Ireland, 81.2% of girls had received the vaccine by age 14 in 2024, with coverage declining since 2022.

Professor Noirin Russell, clinical director of CervicalCheck, said screening was also being made easier to access.

“Screening is now available through 37 additional services, up from 8 in 2023. These include sexual health services, prisons, student health services and services supporting women experiencing homelessness,” Russell said.

Russell urged people to remain aware of symptoms, regardless of their vaccination or screening history.

“Vaccination and screening will not prevent every cervical cancer from developing, so please continue to be aware of symptoms, and contact your GP so that you can get the care you need as early as possible.”