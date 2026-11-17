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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#SPRINGBOKS: World Rugby has confirmed that South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus has been banned for six international matches with immediate effect, starting with Saturday’s Nations Championship clash with Ireland.
#STRANGULATION THEORY: A forensic scientist has said the evidence does not show that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide.
#TECHNOLOGY: Apple will stand trial in Paris in June 2027 on suspicion of having organised the planned obsolescence of several iPhone models by preventing repairs outside official outlets, a source close to the case told news agency AFP.
It takes a certain kind of clothing shop to get people excited about buying plain T-shirts.
But reports that Uniqlo is preparing to open its first Irish store have prompted a fairly enthusiastic response online.
Read our piece to find out what the big deal about Uniqlo is, and why shoppers are so keen to see it in Dublin.
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