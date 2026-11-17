A FORENSIC SCIENTIST has said the evidence does not show that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide.

Epstein was found injured in his cell in New York’s high-security Metropolitan Correctional Center in late July 2019, in what officials said was an attempt to take his own life.

His death was ruled a suicide by hanging, but numerous security lapses at the jail and missing CCTV footage have led to persistent doubts about the official account.

Professor Michael Freeman has said that he believes the evidence suggests Epstein was strangled, most likely from behind.

Speaking to Sky News, Freeman said: “Suicide can’t explain the injuries.”

Freeman reportedly made the conclusions after reviewing Epstein’s autopsy file, which was provided to him by Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein.

“I believed that the evidence is most consistent with an assault, a ligature strangulation from behind, and then, most probably, using that same ligature to suspend the body from the bunk bed,” Freeman said on BBC Newsnight.

Freeman said that self-inflicted hanging cannot explain Epstein’s injuries, and he didn’t die from natural causes or an accident.

Advertisement

“The only option that we have is that he died as a result of a homicide,” he added.

The coroner’s ruling on Epstein’s cause of death came six days after the 66-year-old was discovered dead.

New York’s chief medical examiner Barbara Sampson said in a statement that “after careful review of all investigative information, including complete autopsy findings,” it was determined that Epstein had killed himself.

The report came a day after US media reported that preliminary findings from the post-mortem examination found broken bones in Epstein’s neck.

Initial reports based on a Washington Post story indicated that one of the many bones broken in Epstein’s neck showed that he could have died by hanging or strangulation.

A number of experts who have been interviewed since then say that other bones broken in his neck indicate that Epstein died from hanging himself.

Earlier this year, a US judge released a suicide note purportedly written by Epstein weeks before his death.

Epstein’s former cellmate Nicholas Tartaglione has said that he found the letter in a book following an apparent earlier attempt by the disgraced financier to take his own life, several weeks before his death in August 2019.

With additional reporting from AFP.