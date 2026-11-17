PEOPLE BEFORE PROFIT leader Richard Boyd Barrett has strongly criticised the EU sanctioning of Irishman Chay Bowes, arguing the move is “a sinister development”.

Bowes, a correspondent with Russian state-funded broadcaster RT, was added to an EU sanctions list targeting Russia’s destabilising activities yestrday.

He was among 30 individuals and two entities sanctioned over information manipulation, interference and malicious cyber activity linked to Russia.

The Council of the EU described Bowes and three other media figures as “propagandists”, saying they had participated in information manipulation and spread narratives “that legitimise and sustain” Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The others named were Russian television figures Vitaly Eliseev and Petr Marchenko, and Ukrainian-born blogger and military commentator Yurii Podoliaka.

Speaking to reporters at Leinster House this morning, Boyd Barrett argued that there is “no consistency” with EU sanctions.

The Dun Laoghaire Rathdown TD said Bowes works for “what is undoubtedly a state-controlled media outlet in Russia” and that, as far as he is concerned, RT is “a mouthpiece for the Russian state” that “never says a word of criticism of Putin”.

“But we have lots of mouthpieces for NATO, for Israel, for Western militarism in our media, and they’re not being sanctioned,” Boyd Barrett said.

He likened the EU decision to the US sanctioning of UN special rapporteur for Palestine, Francesca Albanese and members of the International Criminal Court.

“Europe did nothing about those things, and now they’re imposing sanctions with the support of the Irish government on a journalist who disagrees with the Western military line.

“Now, people should see that as a sinister development, a chilling development, because where does it stop?,” Boyd Barrett said.

He added: “There’s no consistency in it at all. I mean, there’s lots of dictatorships and authoritarian regimes that have media outlets, there’s no sanctions being imposed on them.”

“Anybody concerned with free speech, free debate, freedom of the press should be deeply concerned, regardless of what they think of Chay Bowes and RT,” Boyd Barrett said.

When asked if there is any free press in Russia, Boyd Barrett said “no”.

Asked if Bowes was working for the Russian government via RT, Boyd Barrett said he condemns and disagrees with RT and said:

“Frankly, I don’t think any journalist should be working for them.

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“But I can think of lots of other people in the Western media who are equally spouting pro-war, pro-militarist, NATO, pro-Israeli propaganda. They’re not being sanctioned. They’re not being censored.”

Earlier this month, one of the last independent newspapers in Russia, Novaya Gazeta, was essentially shut down by the Russian state.

PBP TD Richard Boyd Barrett has criticised the EU decision to impose sanctions on Irishman Chay Bowes for information manipulation linked to Russia. Likening the move to the US sanctioning of UN Special Rapporteur for Palestine Francesa Albanese, he asked: “Where does it stop?” https://t.co/k2hMBvqipm — TheJournal Politics (@TJ_Politics) November 17, 2026

Sanctions

The sanctions freeze any assets those listed hold in the EU and ban EU citizens and companies from providing them with money, either directly or through someone else.

A pro-Russian hacker group, NoName057(16), was separately listed over cyber-attacks targeting government bodies, infrastructure and businesses.

The latest additions to the EU’s list bring the number covered by sanctions targeting Russia’s destabilising activities to 111 individuals and 21 organisations or companies.

A separate sanctions list targeting cyber-attacks now covers 27 individuals and 12 organisations or companies.

Who is Bowes?

Bowes was a whistleblower who had provided Village magazine with details about Leo Varadkar leaking a confidential GP contract agreement to his personal friend Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail in 2020.

He later acted as an editor of The Ditch website, but stepped back from the publication in the summer of 2022.

He has since become a correspondent for the Russian state-funded broadcaster RT, and now reportedly lives in Moscow.

Bowes regularly appears on RT and posts on social media to promote positions that are sympathetic to Russia’s account of its invasion of Ukraine.

In June 2023, he was invited by Russia to address the United Nations Security Council to make arguments supportive of the war.

His online posts include sharing a fake BBC News report about Ukrainian soldiers showing sympathy for Nazism and a video purporting to show postal ballots cast in Germany’s federal election in 2025 for the AfD being separated out and shredded.

He was named in a 2024 study as “the most consistent sharer” of content from the Russian state-backed disinformation group Storm-1516 “since its inception” and by fact-checking group DisinfoWatch as “an example of how online influencers amplify Kremlin-aligned narratives”.

The Institute for Strategic Dialogue has also identified Bowes as a frequent commentator on immigration in Ireland in ways that echo claims by Russian state media.

The posts included descriptions of immigration as a “scam” and critiques of the Irish government for giving housing and financial support to Ukrainian refugees, alongside claims that the Ukrainian government was a “corrupted dictatorship”.

Bowes has denied being associated with an influence operation or being paid to post material sympathetic to Russian views.

Includes reporting from Stephen McDermott and Andrew Walsh