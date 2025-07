THE US IS imposing sanctions on a United Nations expert who recommended sanctions and an arms embargo on Israel and penalties for companies enabling its human rights violations in Palestine.

UN Human Rights Council Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese was appointed by the council – though she does not speak on behalf of the UN itself – to monitor human rights issued in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced yesterday that the US is imposing sanctions on Albanese for what he described as “illegitimate and shameful efforts to prompt action against US and Israeli officials, companies, and executives”.

He attacked her for what he called “biased and malicious activities,” and accused her of having “spewed unabashed antisemitism” and “support for terrorism”.

Albanese published a report last month on the human rights situation in Palestine in which she recommended that countries impose sanctions and a full arms embargo on Israel and suspend/prevent all trade agreements and investment relations with Israel.

She also said that sanctions, including the freezing of assets, should be imposed on entities and individuals involved in activities that may endanger Palestinians and that corporate entities should face legal consequences for their involvement in serious violations of international law.

She has also criticised the US’s handling of Israel’s war on Gaza, particularly the plan that US President Donald Trump proposed in February for the US to seize control of Gaza. She dismissed the plan as “utter nonsense” and called it an international crime.

“It’s unlawful, immoral and… completely irresponsible because it will make the regional crisis even worse,” she said in February.

Albanese wrote on social media yesterday that she stands “firmly and convincingly on the side of justice”.

Just to be sure, on this day more than ever: I stand firmly and convincingly on the side of justice, as I have always done.

In an interview with The Journal in March, Albanese spoke about Ireland in the context of the war in Gaza.

She said that Ireland’s recognition of the State of Palestine and the contribution to the advisory opinion for the International Court of Justice on the illegality of Israel’s occupation were positive moves, but that Ireland’s support for Palestine was less apparent in areas like trade and the use of aerial space for for flights carrying arms to Israel.

The UN has called on the US to reverse its decision to sanction Albanese, with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk saying there must be an end to “attacks and threats” by the US against people appointed by the UN and other international institutions like the International Criminal Court.

“I urge the prompt reversal of US sanctions against a Special Rapporteur of the UN Human Rights Council, Francesca Albanese, in response to work she has undertaken under the mandate on the situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory,” Turk said in a statement.

Amnesty International condemned the sanctions, saying the move was a “shameless and transparent attack on the fundamental principles of international justice”.

“Special Rapporteurs are not appointed to please governments or to be popular but to deliver their mandate. Francesca Albanese’s mandate is to advocate for human rights and international law, essential at a time when the very survival of Palestinians in the occupied Gaza Strip is at stake,” said Amnesty International’s Secretary General Agnès Callamard.

“Following the recent sanctions against the International Criminal Court, the measures announced today are a continuation of the Trump administration’s assault on international law and its efforts to protect the Israeli government from accountability at all costs,” Callamard said.

“Instead of attacking the Special Rapporteur and further undermining the rule-based order, the US government should focus on putting an end to its unconditional support to Israel, enabling total impunity for its crimes in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

Additional reporting by AFP