THE UN’S SPECIAL Rapporteur for the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese, has criticised what she sees as the Irish government’s lack of commitment to its own rhetoric when it comes to taking practical steps to support Palestine and oppose the Israeli occupation.

Albanese, an Italian international lawyer from Italy, spoke to The Journal about the state of international support for Palestine and criticism of Israel, particularly in the case of Ireland.

“If we lose Ireland, then we’ve lost everything, because who else is out there?”

‘So un-Irish’

Albanese said the announcement that Ireland would be adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism took her by surprise, describing it as “totally unnecessary, totally unwarranted” and “puzzling”.

Earlier this year, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, while still in his capacity as Minister for Foreign Affairs, announced that Ireland would be adopting the definition, which critics say links antisemitism to criticism of Israel.

“It’s not wise,” Albenese said of the government’s move, “but also so un-Irish”.

For Albanese, the Irish government is “very sensitive” and needs to allow for more public input when it comes to foreign policy decisions, like adopting the IHRA definition or passing the Occupied Territories Bill, which is due to be rewritten after being stalled since 2018.

This is especially true in when it comes to deciding between support for human rights and maintaining trade relationships, most of all with the United States.

“You need to give your people the opportunity to make a choice and say, ‘Look, we might face austerity because of the dependence we have, which puts us in a sort of position of vassals when it comes to our foreign policy’,” she said of Irish economic dependence on the US.

“There should be a minimum of debate,” she said. “Instead, the authorities make their own conclusions, that it’s better to cherish the business.”

“Eventually it boils down to who we really are as a human family.”

“And what has shocked me the most over the past 16 months is the lack of compassion (for the Palestinians),” she said.

She acknowledged that Ireland has made some steps in the right direction when it comes to supporting Palestinian rights; the recognition of the State of Palestine and the contribution to the International Court of Justice to its advisory opinion on the illegality of Israel’s occupation, for example.

“But that is it,” she said, pointing to other areas where the support is not so apparent, “I mean, the trade, the concession of the aerial space (to flights carrying arms to Israel)”.