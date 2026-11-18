A COMPULSORY HOUSING order for poultry and captive birds has been issued from Monday to prevent the spread of bird flu.

Avian influenza, also called bird flu, is a type of flu infection that spreads among birds. Some strains of the virus, such as highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), spread rapidly and can kill all birds in a flock once it enters the flock.

Cases of bird flu in people are very rare as it does not spread easily to humans.

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon announced the heightened measure today, which is in addition to new biosecurity regulations for poultry keepers that came into force today.

The news comes after an outbreak of HPAI at a commercial farm in Tyrone this week caused the Northern Ireland Department of Agriculture to issue a culling order for all 24,000 birds on site.

Heydon said the risk of bird flu infecting Irish poultry is increasing due to the recent poor weather and drop in temperatures, alongside the “evolving epidemiological situation” on the island.

The housing order means that from Monday 23 November, all poultry and captive birds must be housed or confined so that they do not have access to other poultry, captive birds, or wild birds.

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The measure aims to reduce the opportunity for contact with potentially infected wild birds.

“I am taking this timely action to reduce the threat to our poultry industry and to our farmers’ livelihoods,” Heydon said.

“Biosecurity remains the single most effective way to prevent the virus spreading from wild birds into poultry, or between poultry flocks.”

“All those who are poultry or kept bird owners, regardless of flock size, must take strict precautions and exercise the highest standards of biosecurity to protect their flocks from the threat of avian influenza, and to protect the poultry sector in Ireland.”

Heydon said his department is “continuing to coordinate closely” with Northern Ireland’s Department of Agriculture on the issue.

Members of the public are advised not to handle sick or dead wild birds and to report any episodes of sick or dead wild birds on the Avian Check app.

Poultry and captive bird owners are reminded to remain vigilant for signs of disease and to report any clinical signs to their Regional Veterinary Office or, if outside business hours, to contact the National Disease Emergency Hotline on 01 492 8026.

Further information, including a detailed technical update, is available at gov.ie/birdflu.