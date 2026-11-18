PEOPLE BEFORE PROFIT is protesting a data centre conference which is taking place today in Dublin.

The DataCentres Ireland conference is taking place in the RDS today and tomorrow.

The conference is in its 16th year and discussion topics include: “How can the data centre industry move forward and cement its future in Ireland.”

Other panel sessions will discuss “avoiding red tape” and “growing the national energy supply chain for data centres in Ireland”.

Today from 11am outside the RDS, People Before Profit has been holding what it describes as an “Energy Vampires Not Welcome” protest.

A spokesperson said protesters will “highlight that data centres are energy vampires that consume a quarter of our electricity, almost as much as every household in the state, and make it impossible to meet our climate targets”.

The spokesperson also described DataCentres Ireland as “leading advocates for the deeply damaging proliferation of data centres in Ireland” and added that protesters will “highlight their demand for a ban on new data centres”.

People Before Profit’s Paul Murphy spoke to Newstalk Breakfast about the protest this morning.

He was asked if a ban on building data centres would be akin to “cutting off our economic nose despite our face in banning the people who pay us so much tax from building data centres”.

Murphy replied that companies do not pay “very much tax at all from building data centres” and when it was noted that the companies building the centres do, he said: “Some of them do, some of them don’t, but those that do, it is based on activity that has nothing to do with data centres.”

“It is based on real economic activity, like building real computers by workers, or their tax avoidance activities, which means routing their profits from around the world through Ireland in order to minimise the amount of tax they pay,” said Murphy.

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“Neither of them has anything to do with the data centres, but the point is that people in Ireland are paying an enormous price for the government’s decision to prioritise the data centres.”

He added that Ireland is “wildly out of step we are with the rest of the world” and noted that around 23% of electricity in Ireland goes to data centres.

“We are the number one country in the world, but not just by a little bit,” said Murphy.

“The second country in the world in terms of data centres is Singapore – they’re at 7%.”

Murphy meanwhile claimed that “every household has paid an extra €360 on their electricity bills over the past 10 years purely because of data centres”.

“The data centres are paying half the rate for the electricity they use than the [public] are paying.”

Murphy also said: “We’re paying for it in terms of the housing crisis.”

“Capital is being misallocated, workers are being misallocated, and data centres are standing in the way of the connections of new homes to the electricity grid because the data centres are jumping in before and getting priority connection.”

He added that “continuing on this line of the data centres makes it absolutely impossible for us to meet our climate targets” and that “all of us and our children are going to pay the price for that”.

It’s been warned that Ireland could face a climate fine of up to €28 billion for failing on its climate targets.

Ronan Kelly, head of Ireland’s data centre lobby group Digital Infrastructure Ireland, is among the panel speakers today.

He recently told The Journal that the data centre sector is falling victim to “conspiracy theories” and “disinformation” originating in American politics.

Kelly also said local opponents of data centres in their communities to Brexiteers and that they will cause economic damage to Ireland in the longer run.