AER LINGUS HAS claimed that cabin crew staff who are wearing union-branded lanyards at work are engaging in an industrial action outside the protection of legislation, in the latest escalation of the dispute.

Bosses at the airline have essentially accused Fórsa of engaging in trade union activity, further warning that it could result in “disciplinary consequences” for staff who wear a union lanyard.

Fórsa members have been wearing the lanyards as a protest over what they have called a lack of progress in talks about pay and potential restructuring with Aer Lingus management, as the company looks to cut 500 jobs.

Aer Lingus reacted by trying to ban staff from wearing the lanyards, claiming that it’s against health and safety regulations, as well as breaching the company’s uniform rules.

Fórsa has dismissed this and argued that its lanyards have a ‘breakaway mechanism’ to help easily remove them, while cabin crew are to wear them only when not on board a plane.

Fórsa has threatened to call a vote for industrial action, “up to and including a full withdrawal of labour”, and has blasted the airline’s approach in recent days as “completely inappropriate”.

Management are accused of having “pressured” staff late last week to remove their lanyards after cabin crew began donning the items.

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The row comes ahead of the busy Christmas travel season and coincides with Aer Lingus enacting plans to cut some 500 jobs across its operations.

In correspondence to union officials, seen by The Journal, Sean Murphy, executive director for industrial relations and employee relations at Aer Lingus, referred back to the union’s correspondence to Fórsa members about wearing their lanyards at work.

“We are extremely concerned to be made aware of this correspondence from Fórsa and would ask that you withdraw it immediately,” Murphy told the union.

He cited the Industrial Relations Acts, which provide a framework on how trade unions can demonstrate across workplaces.

Murphy told the union that Aer Lingus employees are “individually responsible for complying with the standards” in their jobs, and “may face disciplinary consequences for non-compliance” if the standoff continues.

“The action Fórsa is instructing its members to take is not protected under the Industrial Relations Acts. Your communication does not make this clear to members, notwithstanding the potential consequences for them as Aer Lingus employees, which in our view is inconsistent with the good-faith engagement expected between Aer Lingus and Fórsa,” Murphy said.

The senior Aer Lingus executive added that it was “in the best interests of your members/Aer Lingus employees” to avoid placing cabin crew in a “position where they are knowingly acting contrary to an established company standard”.

Fórsa has been contacted for a response.

This latest escalation has seen relationships dip further between some staff and airline management, with one cabin crew member telling The Journal that they have “booked my own Christmas flights with Ryanair” in response to Aer Lingus’s threats this week.