A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested in Ireland in connection with the fatal stabbing of Thomas Oduro (21) in London on Friday.

The man is currently detained and is expected to appear before the High Court at the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

Gardaí attached to the extradition unit of the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested the man on foot of a Trade and Cooperation Agreement Warrant.

The warrant was issued by UK authorities in connection with a homicide investigation into the incident in London on 13 November 2026.

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Officers from the UK’s Metropolitan Police were called to Lordship Lane in Haringey, London, just after 6pm on Friday following a report that a man had been stabbed.

The London Ambulance Service attended, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was named as Thomas Oduro, from Tottenham.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Clarke, who is leading the investigation, said: “Thomas’s family have suffered a devastating loss. Our thoughts are with them, and they continue to be supported by specialist officers.”

“As part of our investigation, I’m urging anyone who was in the area of Lordship Recreation Ground around 6pm on Friday, or who has information which may be relevant, to speak to officers or get in touch as soon as possible.”