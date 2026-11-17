LEO VARADKAR HAS said that he believes many people in the Republic see people in Northern Ireland as “foreigners”.

Speaking to the Irish News, the former Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader was elaborating on comments he made about Irish unity in Dungannon in October.

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Explaining his remarks, Varadkar said: “I’m not saying that people in the south were responsible for partition. That happened in 1920, it was imposed on us by the British government. We didn’t have the power to stop it from happening.”

He said that he often hears of people in Northern Ireland “being referred to as ‘them’, as if people in Northern Ireland are foreigners”.

Varadkar added that he believes “a lot of people I talk to still feel like that, still feel they’re not seen.”

So, we’re asking: Do you agree with his comments?

