DUBLIN CITY AND Kildare had the youngest first-time buyers in 2024, with the average age being 34 years old in the two areas.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) released statistics today on the profile of first-time buyers and their properties in 2024, comparing some key figures to those of 2022.

There were 30,480 properties bought by first-time buyers in 2024. This is down from 30,750 in 2023, and 30,710 in 2022.

It showed that the average age at which a person buys their first home in Ireland is 36. It also tracked the rising average incomes of those who buy their first home, scaling from €73,600 in 2022 to €82,600 in 2024.

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Almost 60% of first-time buyers were joint transactions involving a man and a woman.

Almost 20% were male sole purchasers while 19% were female sole purchasers. Joint first-time buyers who were two males or two females each made up 1% of the total.

The average ages, incomes, types and prices of property purchased by first-time buyers differed across the country.

The area with the highest median first-time buyer income was Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, at €120,100. It was also the area where the most expensive homes were bought by first-time buyers in 2024, with a median price of €580,000.

The lowest median prices were found in Donegal and Longford, both at €185,000.

Nationally, houses accounted for 84% of first-time buyer transactions in 2024. The remaining 16% were apartments.

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Older first-time buyers were more likely to buy an apartment: 22% of over-60s bought apartments in 2024 compared with 14% of 35 to 39-year-olds, and 16% of under 35s.

The CSO report’s release coincided with the release of the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) report on first-time buyers.

The BPFI report showed that the volume of the first-time buyer mortgage drawdown rose by 6.6% year-on-year in the first half of 2026. It’s the highest volume in the first half of the year since 2007.

The BPFI noted that the increase was largely driven by “strong growth” in mortgages for this cohort to buy or build new homes, while mortgages for existing properties rose by only 1%.