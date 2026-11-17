HOWTH AND DÚN LAOGHAIRE will not host fireworks displays this New Year’s Eve, despite the events’ popularity with locals.

Security concerns and increasing costs combined with a funding gap mean neither coastal town can host the attraction this year.

In 2024 and 2025, Fáilte Ireland provided funding to Fingal and Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown county councils for their New Year’s Eve fireworks displays.

It is understood the cost was within the region of €1 million. This figure was projected to be even higher this year as councils were told that more security measures are needed.

Fáilte Ireland says they cannot continue to invest in the fireworks as, while popular with locals, they didn’t draw enough tourists.

It is understood that the authority had offered to foot a portion of the bill. However, an agreement wasn’t reached.

“Fáilte Ireland invests in events and activity that deliver a tourism benefit by attracting domestic and international visitors, supporting visitor spend and generating overnight stays,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

“While previous fireworks displays proved popular locally, they did not deliver the level of tourism return required to support continued investment.”

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The authority says its funding will be geared towards events “with greater potential to attract visitors, support visitor spend and encourage overnight stays” in the capital.

It also says it’s working with the councils to run other attractions over New Year’s and into January and February 2027.

Tom Kivlehan, a councillor in Dún Laoghaire, said the €1 million price tag is far beyond what the council can afford.

“If it was €50,000, we’d do it tomorrow,” he said.

He told The Journal that the fireworks display was particularly attractive to families, as it took place earlier in the evening outside the city centre on what can be a chaotic night.

“I’m really disappointed it’s not going to be there … It gave a nice atmosphere to the town,” he said.

The Green Party councillor added: “It does have its logistical challenges … you have to bring teams of security on board. You have to bring in barriers as well.”

Thomas Joseph, another local councillor, said that without fireworks, people may choose to spend New Year’s Eve elsewhere, which will impact local businesses.

“It’s quite unfortunate if they’re not going ahead with this because the last two years it was a huge success,” he told The Journal.

“If it’s not going ahead, then people will go somewhere else automatically.”