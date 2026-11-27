EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #HSE CONTROVERSY: The HSE board has agreed to come before the Oireachtas health committee next week to answer questions about the sacking of its chief executive Anne O’Connor.

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2. #HOMELESSNESS: The number of people in emergency accommodation in October reached 18,185, a new record.

3. #CLARENDON STREET: An amateur rapper has been charged with the murder of music promoter Qayyum Balogun in a “frenzied rampage” in Dublin last June.

4. #HUGGING: A controversial consent ad that was pulled by government officials after an intervention by the justice minister was online for up to five weeks before its removal following an online backlash.

5. #THANKSGIVING: A powerful storm disrupted Thanksgiving celebrations for millions of Americans on Thursday, as New York’s famed Macy’s parade was postponed for the first time in its 100-year history.