THE FAMILY OF Áine O’Reilly, who was killed in a collision caused by a disqualified, speeding driver under the influence, described his sentence today as “outrageously lenient” and “an insult” to the Limerick nurse’s memory.

Keelan O’Connell (19), who had fled the fatal scene, was jailed at Limerick Circuit Criminal Court for five years, 11 months, with the final 12 months suspended.

Running away from the scene, O’Connell did not offer assistance to Ms O’Reilly, nor to a man who was seriously injured in the three-car crash.

O’Connell had smoked cannabis and inhaled “fast gas” from balloons while he drove himself and two friends at speeds of up to 200kph on the night, it was heard.

Sentencing Judge Mary Morrissey backdated the sentence to 20 March last, giving a total sentence of four years, two months.

The judge imposed an ancillary 10-year driving ban and also told O’Connell he would have to resit his driving theory test.

The maximum sentence the court could have imposed on O’Connell for dangerous driving causing Ms O’Reilly’ death was 10 years in jail, and or a €20,000 fine.

He was given credit for providing an early guilty plea to the charge, plus seven other offences.

Speaking afterwards, Ms O’Reilly’s family said they would request that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) lodge an appeal against the sentence on grounds of undue leniency.

O’Connell had been disqualified from driving, high on drugs, driving without a licence or insurance, and carrying prior convictions for road traffic offences, when he caused the collision that took Ms O’Reilly’s life on the N24, Limerick-Tipperary road, on 13 February 2026.

“The court had an opportunity today to show that the roads belong to hardworking, honest citizens, rather than thugs or bullies — Aine has been failed by this court,” said the victim’s brother, Conor O’Reilly, reading the family’s statement outside the court.

“The courts are in place to protect us all, yet we have lost a sister, a daughter and a beautiful human being with a bright future ahead of her, which we feel has not been reflected in today’s sentencing, which was outrageously lenient,” he said.

“It is an insult to Aine’s memory, that a driver who has previous convictions, who was disqualified from driving and intoxicated with drugs when he killed our sister and ran from the scene, has been told by the judge today that he must resit his driving test before he drives again.”

Asked if he believed there was a disconnect between sentences imposed by the courts and real-life trauma caused to victims and their families, he replied: “It would seem that way today, given all the evidence in court; our family very strongly believes that the sentence was not in line with the various and long list of charges that were presented in court today.”

Mr O’Reilly said his family “will definitely” request the DPP appeals the sentence on grounds it was overly lenient.

O’Connell had also pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm to Oleksii Horshkov, the driver of the car he hit and pushed into the path of Ms O’Reilly’s car.

O’Connell also admitted driving without a licence, driving without insurance, failing to offer assistance, and failing to alert gardaí of the fatal road collision.

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Included in O’Connell’s overall sentence was a consecutive four-month sentence after he admitted to dangerous driving two days before the fatal collision.

On that occasion O’Connell failed to stop for gardaí, speeding away from them and driving on the wrong side of the road through Murroe village, Co Limerick, and narrowly avoiding colliding with another motorist.

Gardaí stood down their pursuit of O’Connell on the night after losing sight of him near Newport, Co Tipperary.

O’Connell handed himself into gardaí a day after he fled the scene of Ms O’Reilly’s death. He told gardaí he was “off my head” on drugs, having smoked cannabis joints and inhaled “fast gas” from balloons while driving.

CCTV footage was played in court showing O’Connell inhaling a fast-gas balloon as he pulled his uncertified and uninsured car into a filling station and walking into the premises.

O’Connell told gardaí he felt “dizzy” and “sleepy” from the drugs he had consumed while he drove.

His 3.2L VW Golf, which he had won in an online raffle, ended up in a ditch, 107 metres away from where it had initially struck Mr Horshkov’s car.

O’Connell and his two passengers were not injured, however Mr Horshkov sustained spinal fractures and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, and Ms O’Reilly died at the scene.

Judge Morrissey said O’Connell’s behaviour had presented a “significant danger to himself and other members of society” on the roads.

“He engaged in sustained, aggressive, furious driving while being pursued by gardaí on 11 February, and on 13 February, more sustained aggressive driving including speeds of up to 200kph,” said the judge.

O’Connell and his mother, who was in court, offered apologies to the O’Reilly family.

Judge Morrissey said the fatal collision had had a “significant and tragic” impact on both families.

The judge said the “saddest” part of it was that it had been “avoidable” had O’Connell shown respect for the road and other motorists.

“Unfortunately, it was a matter of when and who the victims were going to be, given the behaviour of the accused,” said the judge.

Judge Morrissey offered her “sincere condolences” to the O’Reilly family.

The judge told O’Connell: “I hope you will think before you get behind the wheel of a car again, you have seriously altered the world of so many people, and what you did was unconscionable.”

Previously, Ms O’Reilly’s father, retired Garda Eugene O’Reilly, said she had “blossomed” in her devotion to nursing.

Mr O’Reilly told O’Connell, who sat sniffling in the dock: “You killed our beautiful daughter Áine and left her to die alone. You have handed us a life sentence which we will never get over.”

Ann O’Reilly said O’Connell took her daughter’s life through a series of “deliberate, criminal decisions”, and her death had left “a huge void that will never be filled”.

Aine’s brother, James O’Reilly, said her “killing” was “horrific” and had left “every happy event, every milestone, and every family gathering has been tinged with sadness”.