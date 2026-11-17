TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN said a Catholic religious order needs to “face up to its responsibilities” in dealing with survivors of abuse.

Tánaiste Simon Harris said the Christian Brothers’ approach to legal proceedings was “insulting” and “painful” for victims.

Their comments came as the names of more than 300 former Christian Brothers were published in a national newspaper ad as part of a court-directed notification process in civil proceedings against members of the organisation.

As an unincorporated organisation, the order cannot be sued in its own name, and has refused to nominate a representative to deal with abuse-related litigation.

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Simon Harris speaking to media at Government Buildings in Dublin ahead of a Cabinet meeting. Brian Lawless / PA Brian Lawless / PA / PA

Martin told reporters in Dublin he has “called on the Christian Brothers as an order to face up to its responsibilities and to deal properly with survivors”.

“Too many of [the survivors] have to go into courts for far too long,” he said.

“The order should accept responsibility for the abuse perpetrated by some of its members in the past and should compensate those survivors and those who are victims of such abuse.”

Harris said victims and survivors of child sex abuse have been “treated despicably and appallingly” by some religious institutions.

“The reality that those victims and survivors must wake again today to a situation where this issue is being publicly discussed, with a religious order refusing to put forward a nominated individual and hiding behind a bizarre legal structure – is insulting, is painful, and adds further pain to victims and survivors who have suffered enough already,” he said.

“Religious institutions could end this today by enabling the courts to carry out their work by putting forward a nominated person, and the fact that they haven’t done that is really just… an insulting final act to survivors and victims, and they need to reflect on that very seriously.”