IRELAND’S MEDIA REGULATOR will now be responsible for monitoring any breaches by AI systems that generate non-consensual intimate material or child sexual abuse material.

Minister Peter Burke got government approval on Tuesday to draft amendments to the Regulation of AI Act 2026 to put such powers in place.

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Companies found in breach could be subject to fines of up to €35 million or 7% of a company’s global turnover.

The move comes months after social media site X, owned by tech billionaire Elon Musk, came under criticism over Grok, which was accused of generating sexualised images, including of children.

The controversy highlighted a possible loophole about regulations in Ireland around non-consensual images.

In addition, the amendments to the legislation will see the Data Protection Commission, along with Coimisiún na Meán, become Market Surveillance Authorities under the AI Act.

Related Reads Ireland's DPC has pushed back against a TD's allegation that it is 'too close to big tech' Data Protection Commission opens formal inquiry into X over sexualised images AI Minister Niamh Smyth tells Oireachtas committee she 'doesn't trust' X after Grok scandal

As a leading location for technology companies and AI developers, the Irish government has advocated for further regulations at a wider European level.

Burke said he believes Ireland must maintain a very strong AI governance framework that ensures accountability and respect for fundamental rights.