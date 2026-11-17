FORMER TWITTER EXECUTIVE Sinéad McSweeney, who took a High Court action against the company after Elon Musk’s takeover, has been appointed Ireland’s Online Safety Commissioner.

Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport Peter Burke announced her appointment today following an open competition.

McSweeney will also become a member of media regulator Coimisiún na Meán.

The Online Safety Commissioner helps oversee the enforcement of rules designed to protect people from harmful content on online platforms, particularly children.

A qualified barrister, she joined Twitter in 2012 and held senior roles including global vice-president for public policy and managing director of its Irish operation.

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Before joining the company, she led communications at An Garda Síochána from 2007 to 2012 and held a similar role with the PSNI between 2004 and 2007. She has also worked as a political adviser.

In 2022, McSweeney secured a temporary High Court injunction preventing Twitter from terminating her employment following Musk’s takeover.

She told the court she had been locked out of the company’s IT systems and Dublin office after not responding to an email asking employees to confirm whether they wanted to be part of “Twitter 2.0”.

McSweeney maintained that she had never resigned. Twitter offered undertakings to restore her access, and the dispute was subsequently settled on confidential terms.

Welcoming her appointment, Burke said she would play a key role in making the online world safer, particularly for children.

“So, it is vital that alongside a robust rulebook, we also have regulators with the commitment and experience to ensure those rules are effective,” the minister said.

“I am confident that Sinéad will bring her extensive experience and expertise to bear on the role, and I wish her every success for the future.”