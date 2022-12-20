Irish senior executive settles High Court case with Twitter over Elon Musk email

A SENIOR IRISH-BASED executive with Twitter, Sinead McSweeney, has settled her High Court action against the company.

Last month McSweeney, who is Twitter’s Global Vice President for Public Policy, secured a temporary High Court injunction preventing the social networking giant from terminating her contract of employment.

The dispute was adjourned to allow talks take place between the sides.

The case was listed before Justice Brian O’Moore today.

However, the court was informed that the matter had been settled, and the full proceedings could, with the consent of the parties, be struck out.

All order previously granted by the court were also discharged.

No details of any settlement agreement, which is understood to be confidential, were given in open court.

McSweeney had claimed in her action that she was sent a generic and vague e-mail sent to all Twitter employees by its owner, multi–billionaire Elon Musk, in November asking them to tick the yes box if they wanted to be part of ‘Twitter 2.0′.

She claimed that by not responding to the email she was treated as if she was no longer employed by the company.

She said that she never resigned from her job but had been locked out of Twitter’s IT system and was unable to access the firm’s Dublin office.

In its reply, Twitter, represented by Mark Connaughton SC, said that the company was offering undertakings to restore McSweeney’s access to all aspects of the company’s IT system and Twitter’s Irish premises at George’s Quay in Dublin 2.

Twitter also told the High Court that it wanted to enter into negotiations with McSweeney aimed at resolving the dispute.

The judge had previously encouraged both sides to be forthright in any discussions they had regarding her employment.

Represented by Frank Beatty SC, instructed by solicitor Adrian Twomey, McSweeney had claimed that she had been informed that she had accepted an exit package from the company following her decision not to respond to Mr Musk’s email.

The court heard that solicitors’ letters on her behalf were sent to Twitter.

She claimed that Twitter’s lawyers had acknowledged to her that she had not resigned, confirmed that her commitment to her work “had never been questioned,” and that her access to the IT systems and her office would be restored.

She says that despite that communication from the company she remained locked out of both the IT systems and Twitter’s Dublin office, leaving her embarrassed, humiliated and upset.

Despite Twitter’s response she remained concerned about her job because of the “mixed messages” she had been getting from both Musk himself and his senior US-based associates since the company was taken over.

As a result of her concerns McSweeney commenced a legal action against the company resulting in her securing a temporary court order preventing Twitter International Unlimited Company from terminating her contract of employment.

The injunction also restrained Twitter from applying the terms of an email sent to her on 16 November last by Elon Musk, to her contract or condition of employment,