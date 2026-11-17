MARY LOU MCDONALD has denied that Sinn Féin is “trying to be clever” about its positioning on trans rights, as the party is set to release a new policy document on gender identity issues.

It follows a party conference dedicated to the subject last year.

The party signalled on Tuesday that it may change its previous position on support for self-identification for 16- and 17-year-olds, as party leader McDonald insisted that its new policy would be based around “defending people’s right to live full and safe lives”.

It follows disputes north and south on issues such as healthcare for transgender youth, with the issue being handled differently between the jurisdictions.

The conference, held in July 2025, featured discussions by party members on the role of puberty blockers, a form of hormone treatment, how to define a woman and whether conversion therapy should be banned. Amid fears the party was hardening its position against trans rights, it has lost some long-term activists.

Speaking to reporters in Kilkenny on Tuesday, McDonald said that Sinn Féin’s policy document would be based on “respect” and on “inclusion”, taking in “a whole range of issues that affect the trans community”.

McDonald disputed a suggestion that the party is “rowing back” on trans rights, claiming that it’s a “really progressive document” which tries to encompass “dignity” and recognition of trans people.

“It’s about people’s right to live full and complete lives, and far from rowing back on anything, it’s a reiteration of a Sinn Féin and a Republican fundamental value of respecting people in their totality, of respecting people’s choices that they make, but more fundamentally, absolutely defending people’s right to live full and safe lives,” the Dublin Central TD said.

“So it’s not a rollback on anything.”

On Tuesday, the Irish Daily Mail reported that the party’s new policy document will tell TDs how to answer questions such as what a woman is.

Asked why do Sinn Féin TDs “need to be told what a woman is”, McDonald said that a “toxic element of society” has tried to weaponise the question and the wider issues about the trans community.

“There has been a real realisation that a very small, but toxic element of society were seeking to weaponise questions about what is a very, very small minority of a minority, and I think people want to have clarity and to give clarity to the wider community when discussing and being asked about these matters,” McDonald said.

Self-identification for young people

McDonald said that questions remain about the party’s position on self-identification for 16- and 17-year-olds, with a decision to come later.

This would mark a change from its position previously, when it pushed for legislation that would allow for people aged 16 and 17 to legally determine their own gender.

Speaking about this, McDonald outlined:

The important part of all of this is to ensure that we get this thing right, and part of getting it right is a balance when it comes to young people, and by that I mean people who have not reached the age of majority of 18 as of yet. To get that balance right, so the balance between parental care, parental consent, parental concern, and the rights and autonomy of an emerging adult.

Asked if the party is concerned about losing voters to the Social Democrats and Green Party as a result of its policy document, McDonald added that “this isn’t about being clever either on the issue”.

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“This is about being honest, and this has been an honest process across our party, where people have come forward, given their views, raised their question, looked for clarification, contributed really, really fully to a conversation in our party,” she said.

Meanwhile, the party’s health spokesperson David Cullinane has said on Tuesday that there are attempts being made to “other” trans people.

Cullinane – whose comments last year helped to set off some of the internal discussions – told reporters at Leinster House that he sees “a woman as an adult female”, adding that “there are also trans women”.

Sinn Fein health spokesperson David Cullinane and President Mary Lou McDonald. File photo Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

The Waterford TD said he doesn’t “see where the controversy is” as regards trans women who can “legally transition in this State and live their lives as women” in Ireland.

“Sometimes that question is put by people who are trying to other trans women or trans men.”

“I simply make the point that legally in this State, a person can transition, and if a person transitions[...]they live their life as a woman. Let them be, let them live their lives as they are, and respect them and value them and show them dignity,” Cullinane said.

UK court ruling

Last year, the issue really came to the fore for the party in the aftermath of the UK Supreme Court ruling in April which said that the terms “woman” and “sex” in the UK Equality Act do not include transgender women – leading Cullinane to describe it as a “common sense” judgment.

He wrote at the time: “The Supreme Court ruling on the legal meaning of woman is a common sense judgment. The ruling found that for the purposes of equality legislation a woman means a biological woman and sex refers to biological sex.

“It also confirmed that trans people are protected under the equality legislation in a separate category of gender reassignment. The ruling needs to be fully examined in this State.”

Weeks later, a number of current and former party members spoke out over a belief that Sinn Féin was set to water down its support for LGBT+ issues, in particular on trans rights.

The party’s struggles on the issue can be partly traced back to the Cass Review, a milestone UK report which found that thousands of young people questioning their gender identity had been let down by the National Health Service.

The reaction to the Cass report in Ireland has been mixed – it has been welcomed here by some but has been heavily disputed by others.

Among the contentious findings in the report were those concerning puberty blockers, as it said there was a lack of evidence on their impacts.

These findings preceded the Stormont Executive in Belfast – where Sinn Féin holds several key positions – supporting a temporary ban on the medication for transgender youth.

Trans advocacy groups have long maintained that puberty blockers are an important part of some people’s treatment, with Sinn Féin’s support of the ban in the North prompting criticism over the past year.

Such groups have also been concerned over the waiting times for transgender and non-binary people seeking specific healthcare, with some pursuing it outside the official channels, as revealed by The Journal Investigates previously.

With reporting by Christina Finn and PA