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LAST UPDATE | 34 mins ago
IT’S UNDERSTOOD THAT many credit union accounts have been impacted in a cybersecurity incident.
Tánaiste Simon Harris said, “any suspected breach of members’ data is deeply concerning”.
It’s understood hackers gained access to members’ accounts following a data breach of banking software used by some credit unions.
The Irish Independent reported that the data breach, which may impact hundreds of thousands of members, involved Wellington IT, which supplies banking software to 43 credit unions.
Wellington IT describes itself as “the only provider in Ireland that designs, develops, and supports both innovative Credit Union software and fully managed IT services”.
Officials from the Department of Finance have been in contact with the Central Bank of Ireland, which has also been made aware of the potential issue.
In a statement, the government said the Department of Finance is waiting for further information regarding the nature and extent of the incident, including any potential impact on credit unions and their members.
Harris said: “My officials will continue to liaise with the Central Bank of Ireland and other relevant stakeholders to support the affected credit unions in resolution of this issue.”
“I have no doubt in the meantime credit unions will engage with individual members who will naturally be concerned by this suspected breach.”
There are 184 registered credit unions in Ireland, according to the Central Bank.
The Irish League of Credit Unions, which represents the majority of credit unions in Ireland and Northern Ireland, have said it has four million members with assets worth €21.85 billion.
This is a breaking news story; more to follow.
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