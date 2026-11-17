FORMER NVIDIA CHIEF executive Jensen Huang has acknowledged “serious mistakes” and signalled an interest in returning if the company board chooses.

In his first public statement since he was ousted last week following revelations of an extramarital affair with an alleged Chinese spy, Huang said that he would be “honoured” to come back if the board decides it is in the best interests of shareholders, employees, “the company and America”.

He acknowledged making “serious mistakes” in his personal life but said, in a social media post, that he has received an “outpouring” of support for his return.

Over the past week, I’ve been overwhelmed by the love and support of friends, industry colleagues, and people I've never met. Thank you to everyone who has shown kindness to my family and me. It means the world to me. I came to the United States 53 years ago, and becoming an American citizen is one of the greatest gifts and proudest moments of my life. NVIDIA has been my life’s work. Building it into the company it is today alongside my colleagues has been a privilege and an honor. Nowhere but in America could a company like NVIDIA be possible. I love our country, and I love NVIDIA. I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life. I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board’s independent investigation. Since my departure, I’ve seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO. Many continue to reach out to me directly as the company navigates complex technology, market, competitive, and geopolitical dynamics. NVIDIA is a once-in-a-generation company. If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO. Thank you again to everyone who has shared their good wishes. I am profoundly humbled by your support. To my family: I love you, and I will spend the rest of my life being worthy of yours. Jensen — Jensen Huang (@JensenHuang) November 17, 2026

Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the developments on Tuesday.

Some tech industry figures, including SpaceX and Tesla boss Elon Musk, have called for the reinstatement of Huang, a high-profile booster for the artificial intelligence industry who oversaw Nvidia’s development as the key provider of chips driving advanced AI models. US President Donald Trump, a Huang ally, has also endorsed the comeback bid.

A “Stand with Jensen” petition set up last week has gathered momentum, gaining signatures from current and former Nvidia staff, investors and other Silicon Valley supporters.

The petition calls on the board to bring back Huang while an independent investigation proceeds or until there’s “compelling evidence” that his departure is in the company’s best interests.

“We are concerned that Jensen was removed without meaningful due process,” the organizers said in an open letter. “We have not been shown evidence substantiating the allegation that the woman at the centre of this controversy was a spy.”

It emerged earlier that Huang has voluntarily agreed to appear before Congressional committees for transcribed interviews as the chipmaker faces intensifying national security scrutiny over sales of its advanced computer chips.

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Huang will appear before the committees on 1 December, followed by the company’s general counsel, Tim Teter, on 2 December.

“We look forward to hearing from Jensen Huang and Tim Teter on their roles in a potential breach of our national security,” said a statement from the chairmen of three House committees with oversight over China and intelligence issues.

“The American people need answers on Huang and Nvidia’s role in allowing dangerous PRC actors to access our most advanced chips, as well as the role of a potential Chinese intelligence asset in this scandal,” the politicians said, referring to the People’s Republic of China.

Also on Tuesday, Nvidia said it is creating a new board committee to oversee national security and global trade compliance following revelations that Huang had an extramarital affair with an alleged spy for China.

Nvidia said the National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee will be responsible for oversight of national security policies and compliance with export controls.

Nvidia’s advanced chips are in high demand because they’re essential for cloud computing and data centres that underpin the artificial intelligence boom, but they face restrictions on their sale to China.

The committee will meet at least once every quarter and have three members from Nvidia’s board of directors. It will work with independent third-party experts as it oversees efforts to enhance the company’s existing national security and global trade compliance team.

“We are committed to working constructively with government and industry partners to help establish and advance a robust framework that uses every tool at our disposal to safeguard national security while supporting continued technological innovation,” chairman Harvey Jones said in a statement.

Trump said it was “good” that Nvidia had created a national security and export control oversight committee.

“Yes, that’s a good idea. It’s a great company,” Trump said during a photo opportunity in Manila with the leaders of Australia, India and Japan.

“It’s a great idea.”

Huang was forced to resign as Nvidia’s chief executive last week following scrutiny of his relationship with a Chinese businesswoman who used to lead Singapore-based cloud computing company Megaspeed International, which is suspected of diverting advanced Nvidia chips to China in violation of US export controls.