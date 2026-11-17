RENTAL INFLATION HAS slowed to its smallest rise in the third quarter of the year since 2020, a new report by Daft said.

Availability of rental properties has also seen a boost.

Market rents rose by just shy of 1% (0.9%) between June and September, below the average quarterly increase of 1.6% seen over the last decade, the report noted. Annual inflation remains high at 7.3%, down only slightly from June.

The average monthly market rent nationwide is now €2,239. Market rents are 43% above their pre-Covid levels, and while availability has improved, it is still far below levels seen before the pandemic.

There were almost 2,800 homes available to rent nationwide on 1 November. It’s the highest November total since 2021 but pales in comparison to before Covid, when there were typically close to 4,400 homes to rent at any one time.

The number of homes currently available to rent has increased by 47% on the same date in 2025.

Ronan Lyons, author of the report, said that comparison “flatters the recovery” as availability in 2025 was depressed in the run-up to the new rent rules.

Compared with two years ago, availability is up 16% nationally and is still 7% lower in Dublin.

Inflation remains highest in the four major cities – Cork, Galway, Limerick, Waterford – outside Dublin, where market rents were 9.3% higher than a year earlier.

Cork city has seen market rents rise by 11.3%.

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Commenting on the report, Lyons said the third quarter of 2026 brings “direct evidence on how landlords have used the new rent rules”.

The economics professor said homes available to rent from 1 March, when the new rental rules came into place, came onto the market advertised at around 3% more than similar homes available just before.

It’s a gap that didn’t exist last year, he said, and more than twice as many lettings were timed to start on 1 or 2 March than in 2025.

“That looks like a one-off catch-up rather than a lasting increase,” Lyons noted.

Rents are rising roughly twice as fast as asking prices, so gross rental yields have increased in every region. This should be encouraging rental supply, Lyons said, but the number of homes available on the rental market remains between 25% and more than 50% below its pre-pandemic norm nationally.

“If better returns are not bringing forward new rental homes, the constraints lie elsewhere, in particular in the cost of building and in the uncertainty around what is allowed to be built where.

“Policy should focus on those, rather than on rents alone.”

Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin said the report “confirms Sinn Féin’s warnings” on the new rent rules.

“We told government it would drive up rents and lead landlords to withhold properties until the new rent rules came into place. Today’s report shows that is exactly what happened,” he said.

Ó Broin said renters cannot afford these rent hikes and the government “must put a halt to never-ending rip-off rent hikes”.

He called for an emergency ban on rent increases for three years and to “significantly increase” the renters’ tax credit.

Journal Media Ltd has shareholders in common with Daft.ie publisher Distilled Media Group.