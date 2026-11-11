Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky meets the US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in September in Kyiv. Alamy
Ukraine War

Trump’s envoys Kushner and Witkoff set to meet Zelenskyy in Dublin

It is also expected that the Ukrainian leader will hold a bilateral meeting with the Taoiseach during his brief visit to Dublin this week.
1.10pm, 11 Nov 2026
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LAST UPDATE | 56 mins ago

JARED KUSHNER AND Steve Witkoff are set to meet Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Dublin later this week.

Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and the US special envoy for peace, made the announcement after Ukraine and Russia finished their second day of US-brokered negotiations in Abu Dhabi.

Kushner and Witkoff, the US Special Envoy, will head first to Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, before flying to Dublin to meet with the Ukrainian president.

It is not yet known for certain when or where the meeting will take place, however sources with a knowledge of the meeting said that it is anticipated Zelenskyy will arrive this evening and Kushner and Witkoff will arrive tonight. 

Speaking to reporters, Kushner said that the meeting in Dublin would involve a “debrief” with Zelenskyy and that they would “further explore some of the ideas that [they] came up with here today”.

Kushner said they see “some openings and some opportunities” to make progress on unresolved issues following the previous discussions.

It is also expected that the Ukrainian leader will hold a bilateral meeting with the Taoiseach during his brief visit, and Zelenskyy is also expected to speak at the European Political Community Summit on Thursday.

Progress was made at talks between Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, with reports that both sides have agreed a large exchange of prisoners of war.

“One of the positives is we agreed that we’re going to have the biggest humanitarian release of prisoners, which we’re going to finalise the numbers tomorrow,” Kushner said.

Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation, and Rustem Umerov, who led Kyiv’s delegation in Abu Dhabi, confirmed the planned exchange.

Zelenskyy said Tuesday’s session was “constructive and quite substantive”. 

With reporting by PA and Niall O’Connor. 

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AI-GENERATED
Readers express deep cynicism about the peace envoys visiting Dublin and question Ireland's neutrality.
Where they land
The meetings are a farce or an alarming threat to neutrality
What they think
U.S. envoys lack credibility and the talks will achieve nothing
High-profile visits and NATO ties undermine Irish neutrality
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