Coachella has announced its 2027 line-up - and there's some Irish talent in the mix

COACHELLA HAS RELEASED its line-up for 2027, and there is some Irish talent in the mix.

The highly anticipated California festival has chosen Dua Lipa, Tame Impala and SZA to headline next year.

In 2025, CMAT brought Eurocountry to the wild west, but it appears she won’t be performing this year.

However, a number of Ireland’s rising stars are on the list.

Jazzy, a singer-songwriter and DJ, will perform on Sunday.

Advertisement

The Crumlin native is best known for her hits No Bad Vibes and Somedays.

Jazzy Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Florence Road, a four-piece all-women band from Bray, will also perform.

The group has gone from strength to strength, having supported the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Sombr and Wolf Alice on tour.

Dubliners Lorcan McCarthy and Faustas Astrauskas, who are part of the DJ duo Obskür, will also take the stage.

Known for their house sound and hip hop samples, the group had their breakout hit with Bayside in 2020.

Among the other notable acts performing at next year’s festival are Madonna, Zara Larsson and Phoebe Bridgers.