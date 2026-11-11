Second person to appear in court over Carrie Mullane’s disappearance

A SECOND PERSON is set to appear in court over the disappearance of a Limerick woman who hasn’t been seen since 10 October.

The last confirmed sighting of Carrie Mullane, also known as Carrie Noolan, was when she travelled by taxi from Enniskillen bus station on Wellington Road to Trasna Park at around 9pm on 10 October.

Police in Northern Ireland on Monday recovered a body from Lough Erne. The formal identification process remains ongoing.

It’s believed that Carrie (39) came to harm shortly after her arrival in Enniskillen and police are treating her disappearance as a suspected murder.

On Saturday, Michael Lynch (35), of Trasna Park, Enniskillen, appeared in court in Dungannon charged with the murder of Ms Mullane and preventing the lawful burial of a corpse.

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Two others, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 60s, were questioned by police.

A 69-year-old woman will appear at Dungannon Magistrates’ Court today over allegedly withholding information.

A police spokesperson added: “As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

Meanwhile, the man aged in his 30s remained in police custody.

Photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, can be shared with police through the Major Incident Public Portal.

Independent charity Crimestoppers meanwhile can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.