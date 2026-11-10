Nurses outside the Mater Hospital in Dublin on picket duty during the previous public sector strike. Leah Farrell/© RollingNews.ie
Public Sector Pay

Pay talks to continue at the WRC this morning as Thursday's strike action looms

It is understood that talks have been referred back to the Workplace Relations Commission.
7.39am, 10 Nov 2026
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LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago

TALKS ON PUBLIC sector pay are to resume today, as the government scrambles to ensure a scheduled nationwide strike does not go ahead on Thursday.

Talks finished up late on Monday night. The engagement process with the government-appointed group, chaired by Workplace Relations Commission chairperson Kevin Foley, identified a basis for resolving issues brought forward.

It is understood that negotiations have been referred back to the WRC in a bid to finalise a pay agreement. Previous negotiations at the commission collapsed at the end of October.

Representatives from both sides are to meet at the WRC later this morning, it’s understood.

Morale for unions representing public service workers has improved alongside a “significantly” enhanced pay offer. Government sources argue it would offer guaranteed rate increases of 10.5% or 11% cumulatively for every public servant.

The proposal would include an additional back payment of €1,200 or 2%, whichever is higher, in 2026, bringing pay increases for 2026 to 4% for public servants.

Thursday’s strike action is slated to continue unless a deal is reached – something the government is seeking to avoid as it prepares to host European and world leaders in Dublin as part of Ireland’s EU presidency.

Work-to-rule industrial action carried out by public sector workers continues.

On Monday night, gardaí cancelled their own planned industrial action that was to start today after talks with the Garda Commissioner. Their industrial action had hinged on workplace conditions and the alleged abandonment of working time rules during the EU Presidency events.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) said the decision followed agreement with garda management on a number of key issues, including on pay, overtime and subsistence payments.

Additional reporting by Christina Finn

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Readers argue whether the government's pay offer and upcoming strikes should proceed
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Some want the strike to embarrass the government while others welcome the Garda deal
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Strikes should go ahead to put manners on the government
Gardaí are to be commended for calling off their action
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