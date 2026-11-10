Some outpatient appointments at National Maternity Hospital postponed due to road closures

THE NATIONAL MATERNITY Hospital has had to postpone some outpatient appointments, as the area surrounding it is closed to traffic for much of the week.

It’s one knock-on effect of the security operation rolled out for the European Political Community (EPC) Summit, the largest gathering of heads of state and government ever hosted by Ireland.

The high-profile event takes place in the National Convention Centre this Thursday, and has shut down roads in parts of the city centre from Tuesday until Friday.

In an Instagram post, the National Maternity Hospital at Holles Street said the “unprecedented measures” mean a number of outpatient appointments must be postponed.

Patients affected will be contacted by text message on Monday and Tuesday. Telephone appointments won’t be affected.

The hospital will still be open, and it said those requiring emergency care should attend as usual.

Due to “significant traffic and parking restrictions”, access for staff and patients will be facilitated at crossing points and barriers.

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In its post, the hospital shared some recommended access routes for those travelling from different directions.

The disruption could be compounded by a planned public-sector strike on Thursday, with rallies due to take place across the country, including Dublin, if the pay dispute is not resolved.

City-centre buses will face diversions, shortened routes, stop changes and delays between Tuesday and Friday.

Transport for Ireland has warned that real-time bus information won’t be reliable.

On Wednesday, Luas Red Line services will operate to The Point, but Mayor Square and Spencer Dock stops close from 8pm.

On Thursday and Friday, regular Red Line services will operate between Tallaght/Saggart and Connolly only. The Green Line and Irish Rail services, including Docklands services, are scheduled to operate normally.