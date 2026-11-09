File image of train at Connolly Station Alamy
Dublin

Major disruption to Irish Rail services after ‘tragic incident’

Services are suspended between Clontarf and Malahide/Howth.
9.56pm, 9 Nov 2026
4.4k

THERE IS MAJOR disruption to Irish Rail services following what has been described as a “tragic incident” on the line.

Irish Rail first announced a major disruption to services at around 8.15pm this evening due to a report of a tragic incident on the line.

This resulted in Enterprise, Dart and Northern commuter services being suspended between Connolly and Malahide/Howth.

Irish Rail has reminded passengers that Leap cards used on Irish Rail services can also be used on all TFI public transport services, including Dublin Bus, Go-Ahead Ireland, Bus Éireann and Luas.

In an update at around 8.30pm, Irish Rail said crews are working to move stopped trains.

As of 9.40pm, all services remained suspended between Clontarf and Malahide/Howth.

A timeframe for the line reopening is currently unavailable.

Author
Send Tip or Correction
Close
JournalTv
News in 60 seconds
The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie