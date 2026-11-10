Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

RDS Visual Art Awards 2026 exhibition opened Gallery at RDS, a new exhibition space on the RDS campus, to the public for the first time. Photo shows Nikol Ochichenko with their work at the exhibition. The exhibition runs until Friday 15 January Photocall Ireland Photocall Ireland

INTERNATIONAL

File image of David Walliams Alamy Alamy

#DAVID WALLIAMS: The famous man who failed to get a High Court injunction against two media organisations to prevent them from reporting allegations against him was named as David Walliams.

#US: Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth denounced a push to impeach him as a “farce” and defended his record leading the Iran war and other military operations under President Donald Trump.

#RUSSIA: A member of the US Army was arrested in the UK on suspicion of offences under the National Security Act which relate to Russia.

#RUSSELL BRAND: The shamed star was accused of further violence towards women as he prepared to spend the first night of his 10-and-a-half-year sentence behind bars for rape and sexual assault.

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#NVIDIA: Donald Trump took a sympathetic tone towards Jensen Huang and said the Nvidia chief executive was “suffering greatly” and didn’t know a woman he had an affair with was an alleged Chinese spy.

#GTA: Rockstar Games allowed gamers to begin downloading its much-anticipated “Grand Theft Auto VI” today ahead of enabling consoles to play the game on 19 November.

PARTING SHOT

US President Donald Trump pictured with President Catherine Connolly during his visit in September. Rolling News Rolling News

President Catherine Connolly said she hopes the book she gave Donald Trump during his September visit provides him with “plenty of food for thought”.

Speaking at Áras an Uachtaráin today, Connolly said she had delivered her message clearly during their brief meeting, adding that offering hospitality did not mean endorsing someone’s policies.

The President answered questions exclusively in Irish at the launch of a year-long initiative to encourage greater use of the language, asking reporters to keep questions focused on that topic.

Asked by The Journal what she hoped Trump would take from Scriptores Latini Hiberniae Volume XV: Navigato Sancti Brendani (a new edition of the Voyage of St Brendan), Connolly paused before answering, drawing laughter from those gathered.

Describing the book as a work of scholarship with several layers of interpretation, she added: “I hope he enjoys reading it, and that it gives him plenty of food for thought!”

Connolly presented Trump with the book, a St Brigid’s Cross and Michael Longley’s collected poems, including his anti-war sonnet Ceasefire, during his courtesy call in September.