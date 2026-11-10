Bereaved students to be offered more flexibility in deferring State exams

STUDENTS WHO SUFFER the bereavement of an immediate family member will be given the option of improved flexibility on deferred State exams under new plans, the education minister is to tell cabinet today.

Hildegarde Naughton is due to update her cabinet colleagues on additional supports being implemented to accommodate students undertaking State exams in 2027.

Among a number of accommodations under the Reasonable Accommodations at Certificate Examinations (RACE) scheme is additional flexibility for bereaved students.

Currently, students who experience the loss of a close family member (a parent, sibling, grandparent, child or legal guardian) are entitled to defer three days of Leaving Cert exams if the person dies up to a few weeks before exams start.

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The three days have to be taken between the date the student’s family member dies and the day after their funeral.

Deferred exams began the day after the Leaving Cert wrapped up this year. If a student cannot sit these exams, they must repeat the following year.

Naughton is to improve flexibility around deferred exams for students who suffer the loss of a close member of their family.

Other RACE supports introduced for the 2026 State exams will remain in place next year – many of which allow for special arrangements during exams for students with special educational needs.

A new timekeeper support will be introduced for next year’s exams. This is aimed to assist students with attention and focus during exams, while modified large-print exam papers are to be trialled for some subjects, to assist students who are visually impaired.