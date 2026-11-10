TD calls for Government to help secure Dealz stores and protect jobs ahead of Christmas

A TD HAS called for the government to support any potential buyer for the Irish Dealz stores after the UK arm Poundland – owned by the same parent company – recently filed to appoint administrators.

Fianna Fáil’s Malcolm Byrne said that hundreds of workers connected to over 70 Dealz stores in Ireland have been left in an “uncertain” position in the run-up to Christmas.

Speaking in the Dáil today, Byrne said that many Dealz stores “appear to be viable”.

“I know in my own local store in Gorey where 17 people are employed, the people there are facing a lot of uncertainty in the run-up to Christmas.”

“Can you ensure the Government will engage fully and will provide support to anyone who might be interested in buying Irish stores?”, he asked Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers.

Malcolm Byrne said that Dealz employers in Gorey are worried about their jobs in the run up to Christmas.

Chambers said that the minister for enterprise has not as yet received any notice of mass redundancies from Dealz or Poundland in Ireland, and that there are “strong protections” in place for employees under Irish law if this happens.

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Concerns that Poundland is on the brink of collapse following the appointment of administrators in the UK have grown in recent days.

Today owners Gordon Brothers agreed to unlock £10m held on the firm’s balance sheet to pay suppliers hours before being grilled by British politicians about their stewardship of the firm, Sky News reported.

Gordon Brothers acquired Poundland and its subsidiaries, including Dealz Ireland, In 2025 for the nominal sum of £1 from previous owners, the Pepco Group, as the businesses were struggling financially.

The board of Poundland has said it is working on a formal sale process for UK arm and its subsidiaries, but that it has not yet had an acceptable offer for the business.

Meanwhile, stock is running out in Poundland stores in the UK due to funds being frozen by the firm’s owners.

Poundland’s notice of intention to appoint administrators, which is currently protecting the firm from its creditors, is due to expire on Thursday.

On Wednesday Westminster MPs are due to grill Gordon Brother’s executives on whether they are genuinely pursuing a rescue of the business and whether steps are being taken to protect jobs.

If there is a prospect of the solvent deal then the firm will get an extension on its notice to appoint administrators, but otherwise, the business will go into administration and could be broken up.