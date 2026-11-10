EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #DAVID WALLIAMS The famous man behind the failed injunction to prevent the publication of allegations of sexual misconduct has been named as David Walliams, as the Guardian and ITV today published the extent of the allegations.

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2. #EU SUMMIT Ireland has been hit with more hoax bomb threats as security preparations ramp up for the EU summit on Thursday – the largest gathering of heads of state and government ever hosted by Ireland. Meanwhile, there will be four days of road closures and transport disruption beginning today.

3. #MURDER TRIAL A jury at the Central Criminal Court found a man, Hasan Ali Gori, guilty of the murder of his then girlfriend’s mother, 89-year-old Josephine “Josie” Ray, two years ago.

4. #BIDEN HIS TIME Former US president Joe Biden made an unexpected appearance at Trinity College Dublin, sparking protests that have so far led to two arrests.

5. #PROCUREMENT The state’s practice of making procurement decisions based on the lowest-cost tender “does not always bring the best value for money”, an Oireachtas committee report has stated.