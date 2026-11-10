Major traffic restrictions kick in as Dublin prepares for major EU-led political summits

DUBLIN IS PREPARING for the largest gathering of heads of state and government ever hosted by Ireland, with four days of road closures and transport disruption beginning today.

Dozens of European leaders will attend Thursday’s European Political Community summit, followed by an informal meeting of EU leaders on Friday, under the largest security operation in the State’s history.

The meetings come just days after a series of bomb threats against airlines and media organisations.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has warned that “the security stakes are much higher in this period of time than they have been for a long time in Europe”.

Dublin City Council has warned of “major and prolonged traffic disruption” in the IFSC and south city areas in particular, with rolling closures elsewhere.

‘This could affect your logistics, your delivery companies’

The European Political Community will bring together leaders from across Europe, including countries outside the EU (Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the UK’s Andy Burnham are among the expected guests).

It was established in 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, creating a venue for dialogue between EU and non-EU countries.

Its meetings also include the heads of organisations such as Nato, the Council of Europe and the OSCE.

A separate meeting on Friday will involve EU leaders alongside the presidents of the European Council and European Commission.

Both meetings take place at the Convention Centre, with a formal dinner at the National Gallery on Thursday evening, during Ireland’s presidency of the Council of the EU.

“We have the largest number of prime ministers ever at the one time in our country, and that does call for a very significant security operation,” Martin said on Friday.

The disruption could be compounded by a planned public-sector strike on Thursday, with rallies due to take place across the country, including Dublin, if the pay dispute is not resolved.

Jason Cullen of Dublin Commuter Coalition warned that a large protest would add to difficulties moving around the capital.

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“If there’s a massive protest moving through the city as well … that is going to further block, and that might affect even more so your logistics, your delivery companies,” Cullen said.

He urged commuters to keep an eye on developments in the dispute when planning their journeys.

The anti-war protest is due to start at the Spire at 5pm on Thursday, before proceeding in the direction on the IFSC.

Where will restrictions apply?

Some areas will be accessible only to accredited people, while wider cordons will allow residents and businesses access subject to security checks.

The main restrictions flagged by gardaí are:

Convention Centre: Accredited access only in the immediate zone from 7am Tuesday until Friday evening.

Accredited access only in the immediate zone from 7am Tuesday until Friday evening. Wider Docklands: Security and traffic cordons from 8pm Wednesday until Friday evening, with no through traffic or public transport. Residents and businesses retain access within the security zone, subject to checks.

Security and traffic cordons from 8pm Wednesday until Friday evening, with no through traffic or public transport. Residents and businesses retain access within the security zone, subject to checks. National Gallery: Accredited access only in the immediate zone from 7am Wednesday until midnight Thursday.

Accredited access only in the immediate zone from 7am Wednesday until midnight Thursday. Wider National Gallery area: Restricted access for residents and businesses from 7am until midnight Thursday, with no through traffic or public transport.

Restricted access for residents and businesses from 7am until midnight Thursday, with no through traffic or public transport. National Gallery security zone: Parking restrictions from 7am until midnight Thursday, with no through traffic or public transport between 3pm and 7pm.

The restricted area at the National Gallery/Merrion Square.

Additional closures around Merrion Square and Pearse Street will affect Thursday’s evening rush hour. Rolling closures will accompany delegations travelling between the airports and city venues from Wednesday to Friday.

The council is advising Dubliners and commuters to plan ahead, allow extra time and minimise car use where possible.

What happens to public transport?

City-centre buses will face diversions, shortened routes, stop changes and delays between Tuesday and Friday.

Transport for Ireland has warned that real-time bus information won’t be reliable.

On Wednesday, Luas Red Line services will operate to The Point, but Mayor Square and Spencer Dock stops close from 8pm.

On Thursday and Friday, regular Red Line services will operate between Tallaght/Saggart and Connolly only. The Green Line and Irish Rail services, including Docklands services, are scheduled to operate normally.

Some good news among the disruptions for Niall Horan fans – his four 3Arena gigs will go ahead. Designated walking routes will be signposted to the venue from the city centre (there are variations on some nights) from Tuesday night.

Related Reads Who is behind the suspected ‘coordinated’ threats - and what if they keep coming?

Security restrictions near the 3Arena in Dublin.

There will also be no pre-concert tram service to The Point, with very limited special services after the shows.

Cullen advised people who need to travel into the city to consider taking the train, with bus diversions likely to complicate journeys.

“If people must go into the city centre, my recommendation would be to try and take rail because it’s going to be the most consistent,” Cullen said.

He encouraged commuters to consider bike-share schemes for onward journeys and to plan for unfamiliar routes.

“You’re probably going to be travelling in a way that you might not necessarily do in the first place.”

Cullen also warned that some people would be caught unaware despite advance publicity, particularly as restrictions expand on Wednesday evening and Thursday.

Notice to shipping

Maritime restrictions will apply from 12.01am Wednesday until 11.59pm Friday.

Vessels need advance garda authorisation to enter the inner exclusion zone between Seán Heuston Bridge and Tom Clarke Bridge, including adjoining waters and the Dodder as far as Ringsend Bridge.

Normal commercial shipping can continue within a larger outer zone extending into Dublin Bay.

What does it mean for businesses?

Dublin Chamber said the summit was “a valuable opportunity to showcase Dublin internationally”, but warned of an impact on trade, as several businesses are facing days of disruptions for delivery, staff and customers.

“We recognise the security requirements and welcome the advance warning and guidance provided by the authorities, allowing businesses to plan staffing, deliveries and access arrangements,” a Dublin Chamber spokesperson said.

“Disruption will still create challenges, with a risk of reduced footfall for shops, cafés and restaurants. Clear updates on transport and access will be essential to help businesses and customers plan around the restrictions.”