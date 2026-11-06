Going to Niall Horan next week? Here’s what you need to know about travel restrictions in Dublin

NIALL HORAN FANS heading to Dublin’s 3Arena next week are being urged to allow extra travel time, with major security restrictions affecting roads and public transport near the venue.

The Mullingar singer will perform four shows (Monday 9, Tuesday 10, Thursday 12 and Friday 13 November) as part of his Dinner Party tour.

3Arena management has confirmed that all four concerts will go ahead as scheduled.

However, the nearby Convention Centre is hosting two major European political meetings, meaning some familiar routes to the arena are going to be unavailable.

Here’s what to know before setting off.

What time does the show start?

Doors open at 6.30pm, with the show scheduled to start at 7pm each night.

That’s the venue’s advertised start time for the evening, and may change before Monday.

The concerts form part of Dinner Party Live On Tour, supporting his latest album, Dinner Party.

Why are there restrictions?

Dublin will host the European Political Community summit on Thursday 12 November, followed by an informal meeting of EU leaders on Friday 13 November.

The meetings will take place at the Convention Centre, with a formal dinner at the National Gallery on Thursday evening.

Gardaí say the gathering will require the largest policing and security operation in the history of the State.

Restrictions will begin on Tuesday and increase as the meetings approach.

3Arena is outside the security cordon, allowing the concerts to proceed.

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Can I get the Luas?

For Monday and Tuesday’s shows, Luas services will operate as normal, according to the venue’s advice.

For Thursday 12 and Friday 13 November, there will be no Luas service to The Point before the concerts.

Red Line services will not operate east of the Busáras/Connolly area, so fans will need to walk the remaining distance using the designated route.

A very limited number of special trams will operate from The Point after those two shows, but the 3Arena has said that fans should plan an alternative journey home rather than assume they will get a tram.

Bus routes serving the north quays and parts of the city centre will also be diverted, and it will be worth checking the latest disruptions before you head.

What if I’m walking?

On 12 and 13 November, there will be no pedestrian access along North Wall Quay on the approach to the arena.

The designated walking route before and after the concerts is via:

Amiens Street

Seville Place

Spencer Dock Bridge

Sheriff Street Upper

North Wall Avenue

There are restrictions earlier in the week too: gardaí say the section of North Wall Quay between Guild Street and New Wapping Street will close to pedestrians and traffic from 7am on Tuesday 10 November until Friday evening.

Fans attending Tuesday’s show should also plan around that closure.

Can I drive to the arena?

For the concerts on 10, 12 and 13 November, drivers will not be able to approach along North Wall Quay from either direction.

Vehicle access remains available via Seville Place/Sheriff Street Upper, East Wall Road and the Tom Clarke Toll Bridge.

The venue is advising concert-goers to allow plenty of additional time for both arrival and departure.

Elsewhere, Samuel Beckett Bridge will close to traffic from 8pm on Wednesday 11 November until Friday evening.

Restrictions around Merrion Square and the National Gallery will also affect journeys through the south city centre on Thursday.