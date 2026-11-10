President Connolly hopes Trump got ‘plenty of food for thought’ from the book she gave him

PRESIDENT CATHERINE CONNOLLY has said she hopes the book she gave Donald Trump during his September visit provides him with “plenty of food for thought”.

Speaking at Áras an Uachtaráin today, Connolly said she had delivered her message clearly during their brief meeting, adding that offering hospitality did not mean endorsing someone’s policies.

The President answered questions exclusively in Irish at the launch of a year-long initiative to encourage greater use of the language, asking reporters to keep questions focused on that topic.

Asked by The Journal what she hoped Trump would take from Scriptores Latini Hiberniae Volume XV: Navigato Sancti Brendani (a new edition of the Voyage of St Brendan), Connolly paused before answering, drawing laughter from those gathered.

Speaking in Irish, Connolly said: “I suppose the message was, well, we had a very interesting meeting.

“The meeting had its unique challenges, but it was very respectful, and I was able to clearly share my message. I didn’t have any complaints afterwards. While I don’t know if he accepted anything [I said], that’s what happened.

“I had no hesitation in meeting him,” Connolly added.

“As I have always maintained, I am willing to meet with any world leader, but offering someone hospitality and a warm welcome does not mean you agree with their policies.”

Describing the book as a work of scholarship with several layers of interpretation, she added: “I hope he enjoys reading it, and that it gives him plenty of food for thought!”

The comment was met with laughter and applause.

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President Connolly pictured at the launch of Togra Gaeilge an Uachtaráin in the Áras today. Tony Maxwell Tony Maxwell

Connolly presented Trump with the book, a St Brigid’s Cross and Michael Longley’s collected poems, including his anti-war sonnet Ceasefire, during his courtesy call in September.

At the time, the Áras highlighted that the original Voyage of St Brendan book came from an era when Irish people were themselves emigrants.

The medieval Latin work follows an Irish monk’s seven-year search for the Promised Land of the Saints.

The choice prompted speculation about its intended message.

Celtic Studies professor David Stifter told The Irish Times that it could be a “subtle form of trolling”, pointing to interpretations linking an island in the story to Greenland.

Before becoming President, Connolly had described Trump as “volatile” and “acting like a bully”, and was critical of his actions in the Middle East.

Following their September meeting, she said she had conveyed “the strong view of the Irish people that the normalisation of war and genocide can never be accepted”.

Today’s event launched Togra Gaeilge an Uachtaráin, an initiative to encourage greater use of the Irish language, which will run until November 2027.

Connolly plans to visit every Gaeltacht during the year, host Irish-language cultural events and make the Áras available for live Irish-language broadcasts.

Irish language groups across the country will also be invited to submit details of local events and activities for the President’s consideration, including library visits highlighting the importance of literature and encouraging reading in Irish.

In a statement, she said: “A central vision for this Presidency is that the Irish language should be understood as a living language – a language of communication which expresses the soul, spirit, and energy of our country with strength and pride.

“At my inauguration, which will be exactly one year ago tomorrow, I promised that the Irish language would not be confined to a quiet corner in the Áras.

“Through this initiative I hope to build on this promise and engage with all those speaking our language throughout Ireland.”