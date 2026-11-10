Russell Brand has begun his 10-and-a-half-year jail term for rape and sexual assault James Manning/PA
Jemima Goldsmith

Russell Brand's ex accuses him of violence as he begins jail sentence for rape and sexual assault

Jemima Goldsmith, who reportedly dated Brand for around a year in 2014, claimed she had to call the police on the TV personality to get him removed during a “violent incident”.
10.38am, 10 Nov 2026
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RUSSELL BRAND HAS been accused of further violence towards women as he prepared to spend the first night of his 10-and-a-half-year sentence behind bars for rape and sexual assault.

The shamed comedian showed no emotion as he was handed a custodial sentence on Monday afternoon, but told his wife, Laura Gallacher, “we’ll be OK” before he was taken downstairs by dock officers at Southwark Crown Court.

Hours after his sentencing, Jemima Goldsmith – who reportedly dated Brand for around a year in 2014 – shared a post on X in which she claimed she had to call the police on the TV personality to get him removed during a “violent incident”.

She wrote that she has her own experience of his “violence, coercive control and abuse”, and has neither seen nor spoken to Brand since that period.

Brand, 51, was convicted on Thursday for raping one of his fans and sexually assaulting three TV and radio workers during his rise to international fame.

He spent four nights in a cell before the sentencing hearing on Monday, during which his barrister Ian Winter KC argued his crimes were the consequence of the level of fame he was acquiring.

Winter pointed out that the final offence “happened very shortly after” Brand has met his former wife, singer Katy Perry.

One of Brand’s victims called him “a sexual predator who has no remorse for how his behaviour has impacted my life”.

She told the court that his status had left her afraid to speak out for years, adding: “His fame, wealth and influence created a power imbalance which made me feel powerless.”

Another had said she feared the sexual assault would “haunt me every day” and the process of reporting the incident “felt like a marathon I had not trained for”.

Andy Burnham said the bravery of the women who came forward to report the disgraced television personality will bring about wider changes to the legal system.

Sentencing Brand, Mr Justice Bennathan slammed the comedian’s “staggering arrogance” and said he had “become a sexual predator” during his rise to fame.

The judge said Brand harboured a “casual arrogant disregard to any woman’s right to say no to you”, while his fame meant he believed “you could act when you liked and how you liked”.

Brand is expected to serve two-thirds of his prison sentence before being released on licence.

He will be on the sex offenders’ register for life.

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