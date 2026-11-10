REVOLUT MOBILE LAUNCHED in Ireland on Monday, with the online bank offering an introductory price of €9.99 per month to its first 25,000 customers.

It is the latest company to enter the Irish mobile network market after Lidl Connect launched last month – and surpassed 100,000 sign-ups earlier than expected.

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Those who sign up to Lidl’s mobile plan will now pay €12.99 per month, which is the same monthly price for Revolut Mobile customers once its introductory offer ends.

Of course, how much you pay for your phone bill can largely depend on what’s included in your plan, with calls, texts and data allowances all affecting the price.

So, we’re asking: How much is your monthly phone bill?

